China targets kin to repatriate fraudsters ‘voluntarily’

Thousands of alleged fraudsters were repatriated through threatening, punishing family members, report says

President Xi Jinping's war on corruption saw thousands of alleged fraudsters forced to return to China due to abuses of their family members. (Photo: AFP)

China has violated national and international laws by forcing the return of thousands of alleged fraudsters back home through threats and punishments to their family members, says a human rights watchdog.

Madrid-based Safeguard Defenders released a 20-page investigative report titled “110 Overseas: Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild” on Sept. 12.

The investigative report, based on Chinese government statements and data available in the public domain, highlighted long-arm policing and transnational repression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The report highlighted the use of “Persuasion to return” as a key strategy within China’s larger Involuntary Return (IR) operations that use three major methods, the report said.

The first and most widely used method is to track down the target’s family in China to pressure them through means of intimidation, harassment, detention, or imprisonment into persuading their family members to return “voluntarily.”

The second method involves approaching the overseas target directly through agents or proxies and the third involves kidnapping the target.

"The methods of intimidation used by the CCP are contravening basic human rights"

China claims that 230,000 suspects of online and telecom fraud were successfully “persuaded to return” to China from April 2021 to July 2022 using the above methods.

Safeguard Defenders argue that the methods of intimidation used by the CCP are contravening basic human rights guaranteed to individuals globally.

For instance, the methods implemented by Fujian province included banning the children of suspects from studying in public schools, suspending all medical insurance subsidies, confiscating passports, and banning “dishonest persons” from taking high-speed rail and planes or being accommodated in hotels.

The CCP has extended the repressive extraterritorial policing through overseas Chinese police “service stations,” Safeguard Defenders stated in the report.

Dubbed “110 Overseas” after the national police emergency phone number, these publicly accessible offices are now found in dozens of countries across five continents.

These “service stations” function as a tool to suppress and control Chinese nationals abroad using local “Chinese Overseas Home Associations” linked to the CCP’s United Front Work Department, a powerful state agency responsible for co-opting and neutralizing sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of the CCP both inside and outside China.

"Online fraud is considered by the CCP as an endemic problem"

In extension, 110 Overseas supports the CCP’s Operation Sky Net and Operation Fox Hunt that enable officials to arrest and bring back fugitives of economic crimes including corruption, and specifically those identified in President Xi Jinping’s “anti-corruption” campaign.

China passed the Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law on Sept 2, and it becomes effective on Dec 1. It includes extraterritorial provisions for Chinese citizens.

Article 3 of the law states that it shall apply “to fight telecom and online fraud in China’s territory, or telecom and online fraud overseas committed by Chinese citizens.”

It also stipulates that overseas organizations or individuals engaging in or assisting in telecom and online fraud against people in China’s territory shall be held accountable.

Online fraud is considered by the CCP as an endemic problem with the Covid-19 pandemic contributing to an increase in incidences.

The CCP has identified nine countries that are particularly prone to the “luring and trafficking of individuals from the Mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan to operate in such illegal industries.”

The countries are Turkey, UAE, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

However, the threat of using this all-sweeping law against innocent Chinese individuals residing in nine fraud-related countries is another concern for human rights activists.

Li Qingqing (not real name), a Chinese restauranteur in Phnom Penh, was told by the Yuanzhuang police to return “unconditionally.”

When she refused, she was put on the telecom suspect list and her mother’s house in her hometown in Yuanzhuang was spray painted with the words "House of Telecom Fraud" and a policy notice was posted next to it.

