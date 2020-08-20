X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute Get Rewarded
UCA News Podcast
CATHOLIC DIOCESES IN ASIA
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News

China

China suppresses Catholics under Covid-19 cover  

Authorities in northern China told a priest to join the open church or face permanent closure of his church

UCA News reporter, Hong Kong

UCA News reporter, Hong Kong

Updated: August 20, 2020 09:38 AM GMT
Featured Authors - Columnists | Make a Contribution
Featured Authors - Columnists | Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Mystery in Cambodia over missing Covid-positive Chinese

Aug 17, 2020
2

Cambodia urged to ditch draconian public order law

Aug 16, 2020
3

Indian bishop launches campaign for abducted Pakistani girl

Aug 18, 2020
4

Is Facebook helping BJP to make India a Hindu nation?

Aug 19, 2020
5

Church activist shot dead in the Philippines

Aug 18, 2020
6

Cardinal Pell says prayers saved him from despair

Aug 18, 2020
7

A new Myanmar as hope, peace and prosperity dawn

Aug 17, 2020
8

Vietnamese Benedictines condemn authorities' 'terrorism'

Aug 16, 2020
9

Elections put focus on China's other cultural genocide

Aug 17, 2020
10

Social amnesia buries India's Catholic freedom fighters

Aug 16, 2020
China suppresses Catholics under Covid-19 cover  

A file photo of village parishioners celebrating the Feast of the Assumption in China. (Photo: UCA News)

Share this article :
Hundreds of underground Catholics in mainland China were stopped from celebrating the Feast of the Assumption on Aug. 15 in the latest example of communists suppressing Christians under cover of Covid-19.

Although most public places, including movie halls, remain open, churches are yet to function in most parts of China. Catholics expected to attend Masses on the Marian feast, a day of obligation for Catholics when they are required to take part in Eucharistic liturgy.

Traditionally, the Feast of the Assumption is considered one of the major Catholic celebrations along with Christmas and Easter, when hundreds gather in their parish churches for solemn liturgical celebrations and exchange greetings.

However, this year most churches of the underground communities in Shenyang, Liaoning province, were closed. Officials presented it as a step to avoid large gatherings to check the spread of Covid-19.

A few churches were opened but police beefed up patrols to restrict the number of people gathering in them, local Catholics told UCA News.
Related News

However, underground priests offered Masses for smaller groups in homes, helping parishioners meet the requirements of the day of obligation.

Teresa Jia, an underground parishioner, said her mother attended Mass the night before the feast day at a parishioner's home.

"The priest held Masses in several places, each with about 10 people," she said. "Things are better in Shenyang, where there are no conflicts between the underground and open churches. The government more severely suppresses the underground ones." 

She also attends Masses in the state-sanctioned open church because underground priests want Catholics to fulfill their obligations. But during the epidemic, "the government has tightened the restrictions on open churches too. So I don't go often."

Local governments in northern China shut down churches of underground communities soon after the pandemic began to spread early this year, purportedly to control the virus. China currently has some 80,000 cases of infection.

Paul Lu, a sacristan in a northern Chinese church, said his parish was closed because of the pandemic. He said the local government has been forcing priests of his parish to join the open church. “If he fails [to do so], they threaten to shut down the church,” he added.

The government closed his church after the Aug. 9 Sunday Mass and did not allow to open it on the feast day of Aug. 15 on grounds of checking epidemic control. “This is obviously the government threatening the priest to join the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association,” he said.

Lu is holding discussions with priests and parish presidents about how to communicate with the government. He fears that once the church is closed, it will be taken over and they will never be allowed to open it again.

John Li, an underground parishioner in Anhui province in the north, said authorities shut down several underground churches, citing pandemic reasons, but the open church can hold Masses. "So we had to go to an open church to participate in the liturgy," he said.

He said their church was closed but opened for the feast Mass. Each time a Mass is celebrated, officials stand at the door, limiting the number of people entering the church.

The government has put strict restrictions on people attending services, such as temperature checks, registration of personnel information and a ban on children. Even the open church is not allowed to have minors inside churches.

Jacob Zhang, president of a parish church in Hebei province, said his church has 300-400 Catholics attending Masses and about 3,000 on feast days in normal times.

On the Feast of the Assumption, authorities allowed only 50 people to attend Mass. However, several priests took turns to celebrate seven Masses through the day until evening. "But even then, many people were not able to attend," Zhang said.

Zhang, who was baptized some 50 years ago, said this year's Feast of the Assumption was the saddest because there was "no festive mood at all."

Support UCA News...

UCA News provides a unique service, bringing you the voices of emerging churches and helping you see efforts made to evangelize and bring relief to people in all manner of need.

UCA News has more than 40 full time and part time reporters, editors and administrators bringing you this service from across 23 countries in south, southeast and east Asia. You, too, can be part of their efforts by contributing even a small amount to keep UCA News available to the world.
Click here to consider the options available to you.

Your contribution to UCA News will immensely help us continue to grow a strong media community by harnessing information technology to inform, engage, inspire and influence the Catholics of Asia and the world.

As a gesture of our gratitude to your commitment to UCA News, we are pleased to gift you a free PDF Book/e-Book titled Mission in Asia when you make a contribution.

Contribute Get Rewarded
UCA News Donate
UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

China's state church installs sixth bishop
China's state church installs sixth bishop
Xi Jinping 'killing' China, says expelled professor
Xi Jinping 'killing' China, says expelled professor
Protestant church linked to surge in Korean Covid-19 cases
Protestant church linked to surge in Korean Covid-19 cases
Elections put focus on China's other cultural genocide
Elections put focus on China's other cultural genocide
Jimmy Lai: 'Resistance to Beijing will continue'
Jimmy Lai: 'Resistance to Beijing will continue'
China builds toilet on Uyghur mosque site
China builds toilet on Uyghur mosque site
UCA News Podcast

Latest News

Indian archbishop blesses Catholic Covid-19 center
Aug 20, 2020
Filipino priest raises alarm over murder spree
Aug 20, 2020
Sri Lankan bombing victims lament long wait for justice
Aug 20, 2020
China suppresses Catholics under Covid-19 cover  
Aug 20, 2020
Evicted Indonesian families vow to stay put
Aug 20, 2020
Anger over Pakistan's decision to honor 'sexual harasser'
Aug 20, 2020
Support UCA News

Commentary

When the genie is out of the bottle
Aug 20, 2020
Dreaming of a world free from violence against children
Aug 19, 2020
Journalism a tool of indoctrination in communist Laos
Aug 19, 2020
Is Facebook helping BJP to make India a Hindu nation?
Aug 19, 2020
Elections put focus on China's other cultural genocide
Aug 17, 2020

Features

Sri Lankan bombing victims lament long wait for justice
Aug 20, 2020
Covid-19 leaves Bangladeshi migrant workers out in the cold
Aug 20, 2020
Myanmar's faithful await resumption of full services
Aug 19, 2020
A refuge for Vietnam's elderly priests
Aug 19, 2020
Nationalization 'undermined Pakistan's Christian students'
Aug 17, 2020
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Sri Lankan bombing victims lament long wait for justice

Sri Lankan bombing victims lament long wait for justice
Every religion has its truth?

Every religion has its truth?
French Catholic students seek their place in a de-Christianized society

French Catholic students seek their place in a de-Christianized society
What are they afraid of?

What are they afraid of?
Yet another Laos dam across the Mekong

Yet another Laos dam across the Mekong
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 20 August 2020

Mass on Demand – Thursday 20 August 2020
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bernard, Abbot and Doctor of the Church

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bernard, Abbot and Doctor of the Church
Lord, help me to respect and honour You by following Your way

Lord, help me to respect and honour You by following Your way

Give us a new heart and new spirit Jesus

Give us a new heart and new spirit Jesus

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2020, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.