China 'smears Dalai Lama on birthday'

Communist Party depicts Tibetan spiritual leader as a tormenter who kept his people in slavery

The XIV Dalai Lama

The XIV Dalai Lama (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 12, 2022 04:33 AM GMT

Updated: July 12, 2022 04:53 AM GMT

China’s communist regime launched a smear campaign to malign the image of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on his 87th birthday, says a report.

Buddhists across the world celebrated the birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, who has been living in exile in India since 1959, on July 6.

In Tibet, which China annexed in the 1950s, the celebrations were secret as the Chinese regime strictly forbade all celebrations and put the public security apparatus on the highest alert, reported Bitter Winter, a magazine on human rights and religious liberty.

On the orders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), an exhibition to depict the Dalai Lama as an anti-Buddhist and anti-religious figure was launched throughout Tibet on his birthday.

The exhibitions in the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, and other cities applauded the so-called progress of Tibet under China, and falsely depicted the administration of Dalai Lama as having kept people in slave-like conditions before China liberated them.

The authorities also forced schools and students to attend mandatory classes on the theme “Explaining and Criticizing the Reactionary Nature of the Fourteenth Dalai Lama,” the report said.

Family members of the students who failed to show up due to illness or other reasons were summoned to police stations and were handed down various punishments.

In schools, whiteboards bore slogans that said: “Students who believe in religion are disloyal to the Party,” and “Party members do not believe in any religion,” the report said.

While China forbids any cooperation from Tibetans with the “separatist Dalai Lama clique,” it allows, at least legally, the practice of five religions — Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism and Protestantism. The slogans in Tibet revealed the Communist Party’s true colors over religion, Bitter Winter said.

Tibet is a region with a rugged terrain of vast plateaus and mountains including Mount Everest in Central Asia. It shares borders with India, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and the Chinese provinces of Sichuan, Qinghai and Yunnan.

Tibet was largely isolated from the outside world before the 1950s. However, its unique cultural and religious community thrived with the strong influence of the Tibetan language and Tibetan Buddhism.

China began the annexation of Tibet in the 1950s, following the communist takeover, claiming the territory as an integral part of China. Tibetans called China’s annexation an invasion by foreign forces. However, their struggle for independence was met with brutal suppression from the communist regime.

China bans freedom of speech, religion and political association in Tibet, fearing an upsurge in ethnoreligious nationalism and separatism. Buddhist leaders, intellectuals and academics who defy the Chinese regime are routinely abused, arrested and incarcerated.

Throughout history, until the Chinese occupation, the Dalai Lama has been the supreme spiritual leader and head of state in Tibet. The current Dalai Lama was enthroned in 1940.

During the 1959 Tibetan uprising that China crushed, the Dalai Lama and his companions escaped to India and established the independent Tibetan government in exile. He retired as a political head in 2011 but continues to encourage the restoration of democracy and autonomy in Tibet through the exiled government, the Central Tibetan Administration.

Tibetans in Tibet and Chinese provinces have continued their struggle for freedom from Chinese rule. As part of the protest against Chinese repression at least 157 Tibetan monks, nuns and laypeople have self-immolated in Tibet and other parts of China since 2009.

