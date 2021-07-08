X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

China slaps Tibetan monks with harsh jail sentences

Rights group says the unprecedented sentences for the Tengdro monks are a 'shocking miscarriage of justice'

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 08, 2021 08:53 AM GMT

Updated: July 08, 2021 09:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
2

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
3

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
4

Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules

Jul 7, 2021
5

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence

Jul 8, 2021
6

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Jul 6, 2021
7

Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Jul 7, 2021
8

Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Jul 5, 2021
9

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
10

Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Jul 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
China slaps Tibetan monks with harsh jail sentences

Tenzin Dolma, president of the Tibetan Women's Association, speaks during a candlelight vigil to protest against the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in McLeod Ganj on July 1. (Photo: AFP)

Chinese authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) have prosecuted four monks who received up to 20 years in prison for dubious offenses, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a new report.

In the 61-page report, "Prosecute Them with Awesome Power: China’s Crackdown on Tengdro Monastery and Restrictions on Communications in Tibet," released on July 6, HRW provided the first detailed account of the raid on Tengdro monastery and its consequences, including multiple detentions and a suicide.

In September 2019, police in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital, found private messages on a cellphone lost by Choegyal Wangpo, a Tibetan monk. Several messages had been exchanged with Tibetan monks living in Nepal, including records of donations after the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The police responded with a raid on the monastery that resulted in multiple arrests, a suicide and in 2020 a secret trial of four monks, according to the report.

Monks Choegyal Wangpo, Lobsang Jinpa, Norbu Dondrup and Ngawng Yeshe received sentences of 20, 19, one and five years respectively even though sending messages abroad or making humanitarian donations does not violate Chinese law.

HRW said the sentences reflect the increasing pressure on local officials to restrict online communications and punish peaceful expression as a security threat.

The authorities have also detained and beaten Tibetan netizens for posts deemed by the authorities to endanger national security

The report drew on interviews with Tibetans outside China, official media, social media and exile media reports to examine the circumstances that led to the raid and the factors that could explain the extreme punishment meted out to the Tengdro monks.

It reported on the detention of two Tibetans for sending remittances to relatives in India in October 2020, shortly after the sentencing of the Tengdro monks. One of the Tibetans died from injuries inflicted in custody.

Since then, there have been several reports in Tibetan media outside China of meetings held by local officials both in the TAR and other Tibetan areas to threaten residents against contacting relatives outside China.

The authorities have also detained and beaten Tibetan netizens for posts deemed by the authorities to endanger national security. The Tengdro monks’ case demonstrates the arbitrary and extreme manner in which restrictions on online communications are being enforced throughout Tibetan areas.

Related News

HRW has called for the immediate release of the imprisoned monks and urged concerned governments and the United Nations to pressure Beijing to respect Tibetans’ human rights.

It said these recommendations echo the June 2020 call by 50 UN human rights experts to establish a standing monitoring mechanism on China at the UN.

“The unprecedented sentences of the Tengdro monks reflect a perfect storm in Tibet. The Chinese government’s assumption that Tibetan monks and nuns are potential subversives, the heightened border security and increased restrictions on online communications and religious donations all combined to create a shocking miscarriage of justice,” said Sophie Richardson, China director at HRW.

Tibet, a formerly independent nation, was taken over and incorporated into China by force after a failed uprising nearly 70 years ago. The Dalai Lama and thousands of his followers fled into exile in India. Beijing has maintained a tight grip on Tibet and Tibetan-populated regions of western Chinese provinces.

Also Read

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
LGBTQ rights groups blocked on China's biggest social media app
LGBTQ rights groups blocked on China's biggest social media app
Korean Church provides emergency relief for India, Myanmar
Korean Church provides emergency relief for India, Myanmar
Chinese Catholic writer detained six months ago remains in jail
Chinese Catholic writer detained six months ago remains in jail
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Hong Kong silenced as China celebrates party centenary
Hong Kong silenced as China celebrates party centenary

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Global Covid deaths pass 4 million as outbreaks surge in Asia
Jul 8, 2021
Pope asks India's Eastern Church to end liturgical division
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnam city imposes tough restrictions to tackle Covid-19
Jul 8, 2021
China slaps Tibetan monks with harsh jail sentences
Jul 8, 2021
Philippine bishops elect new conference president
Jul 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence
Jul 8, 2021
Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021

Features

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Protestants in Algeria get their occupied church back

Protestants in Algeria get their occupied church back
Are Catholic weddings a means of evangelization

Are Catholic weddings a means of evangelization?
Divorced remarried and the Communion line

Divorced, re-married and the Communion line
Catholic Church leaders in Honduras plead for stranded Haitian migrants

Catholic Church leaders in Honduras plead for stranded Haitian migrants
Stopping online hate speech

Stopping online hate speech
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me step out in faith

Lord, help me step out in faith
May their martyrdom teach the non-negotiable values

May their martyrdom teach the non-negotiable values
Sts. Augustine Zhao Rong and Companions | Saint of the Day

Sts. Augustine Zhao Rong and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.