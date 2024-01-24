China slammed for ‘justifying’ rights violations at UN

China denied the scope and scale of its rights violations documented in UN reports, says Amnesty International

China's UN ambassador Chen Xu denied allegations of human rights abuses during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at UN Human Right Council in Geneva on Jan. 23. (Photo:Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

Global rights watchdog Amnesty International has accused China’s communist government of attempting to “gaslight” the international community by justifying human rights violations during a UN review.

During the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Jan. 23, China denied the scope and scale of its rights violations documented in UN reports, the London-based group said in a statement.

The Chinese delegation had offered up “its anti-human rights approach as a model for other countries,” Amnesty International’s China director Sarah Brooks said on Jan. 23.

“The authorities flat-out refused to acknowledge fundamental facts: presenting their repression of Uyghurs as an effective counter to terrorism and their suppression of civic space in Hong Kong as providing stability in the city,” Brooks added.

This was China’s fourth UPR review. The third one was held in 2018.

The reviews are a “cooperative mechanism” to improve the human rights situation on the ground and countries undergoing the review can accept or note the recommendations.

In 2022, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights accused the Chinese authorities of targeting members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups in the backdrop of restrictive and discriminatory laws, policies, and practices.

The High Commissioner had reported that China’s actions “may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity,” Amnesty reported.

Amnesty pointed out that since 2018 different UN human rights bodies have raised concerns about China’s worsening human rights record confirming its findings on the issue.

In the same year, the UN Human Rights Committee had urged the Hong Kong authorities to repeal the National Security Law and sedition provisions of the Crimes Ordinance in the China-ruled territory.

Despite the UN committee recommendations, Hong Kong authorities have decided to further legislate such crimes this year under the new “Safeguarding National Security Bill” under Article 23 of the Hong Kong Basic Law, the territory’s mini-constitution, Amnesty said.

Brooks pointed out that many states had made recommendations to China for more meaningful cooperation with the UN system and its mechanisms.

The recommendations included the “implementation of expert policy recommendations and unfettered access for international rights experts,” Brooks said.

“This shows the central importance of the UN system’s work, as well as a growing consensus that China’s attempts to undermine it – by distorting dialogue and cooperation – are deeply problematic,” Brooks added.

In 2018, China rejected several recommendations about access for independent experts within the UN special procedures system, a key measure of cooperating with the UN system, Amnesty said.

China had said that such access would constitute an interference in China’s “sovereignty and internal affairs.”

The Chinese government has not granted full and unfettered access to the UN and other independent human rights monitors, Amnesty said.

Only one special procedures mandate holder visited during the period under review while 13 requests and reminders for visits were ignored, Amnesty added.

Brooks alleged that China’s tactic of suppressing the voice of rights defenders in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, or elsewhere had worked out during the latest review.

“Those best placed to take this work forward [upholding human rights and defending it] were not in the room. They are silenced, in prison or otherwise detained, under surveillance, in exile,” Brooks alleged.

“If governments want to see their recommendations realized, support for human rights defenders in China must be central to their engagement with the country,” Brooks emphasized.

Amnesty pointed out that activists, journalists, and lawyers in China and Hong Kong were imprisoned despite findings from the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention that they should be released.

The group specially named detained rights defenders – Chow Hang-tung, Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong, Wang Jianbing, and Zhang Zhan.

China is yet to submit its report to the UN Committee against Torture which is overdue by four years.

Amnesty said that it has documented arbitrary detention, torture, other ill-treatment, and unfair trials against ethnic minorities and human rights defenders during this period.

