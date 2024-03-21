News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China sequencing Uyghur DNA for organ harvesting: experts

The focus has shifted from adherents of Falun Gong to Uyghurs and other Muslims interned in Xinjiang since 2017
Ethan Gutmann, a research fellow at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, testifies to the Congressional-Executive Commission on China on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2024.

Ethan Gutmann, a research fellow at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, testifies to the Congressional-Executive Commission on China on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2024. (Photo: RFA)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 21, 2024 10:18 AM GMT
Updated: March 21, 2024 10:38 AM GMT

Experts testifying at a congressional hearing in the United States have accused Chinese authorities of collecting genetic data from Uyghur minorities to power a forced organ transplant program marketed to Muslim medical tourists from Gulf states.

“The organs harvested from Uyghur Muslims who abstain from pork and alcohol consumption are sold for a premium price,” experts told the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, Radio Free Asia reported on March 20.

Ethan Gutmann, a research fellow at the non-profit Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation told the committee that Chinese authorities advertise Muslim prayer rooms and halal menus at their “transplant hospitals” to lure medical tourists.

“On the assumption that Gulf state organ tourists prefer Muslim donors who don't eat pork, [China] has tried to capitalize on the switch from Falun Gong to Uyghur sources,” Gutmann said.

Uyghurs aged in their mid-20s to early 30s are being taken from mass internment camps and killed for their organs, said Gutmann who is the author of the book “The Slaughter,” which discusses forced organ harvesting.

Chinese authorities have insisted that they have banned the forced organ harvesting of executed prisoners in the country since January 2015.

Gutmann alleged that the focus had shifted from using adherents of the banned Falun Gong spiritual movement to Uyghurs and other Muslims interned in Xinjiang around 2017.

The Falun Gong adherents are mostly located in the heavily populated coastal areas of China whereas the Uyghurs are located some 4,000 kilometers (about 2,500 miles) to the west in Xinjiang, RFA reported.

Texas state representative Dr. Tom Oliverson told the committee that in his interviews with victims, “they spoke of undergoing a series of medical tests not for their benefit, but to assess their overall health and tissue type.”

Reportedly, the results of the free “health check-ups” were never shared with those who underwent it, he said.

The medical tests done by the authorities were used as genetic-sequencing opportunities, alleged Matthew Robertson, a doctoral candidate at the Australian National University in Canberra.

“Beijing has conducted mass blood-typing and DNA testing on vast parts of its Uyghur population under the banner of ‘health checkups,'" Robertson said.

“There is no institutional constraint on this data being put to predatory uses, such as organ matching,” Robertson warned the committee.

Maya Mitalipova, director of the Human Stem Cell Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, alleged that China’s DNA database was “the world’s largest” and had cost “billions of dollars” to build.

The country’s organ-transplant industry conducts at least 60,000 operations a year, with the “least expensive” kidneys costing about US$70,000, and other organs fetching up to US$500,000, Mitalipova said.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Representative Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey and chair of the committee called upon the Chinese Embassy to allow him “to lead a [congressional] delegation to Xinjiang immediately,” saying he did not believe reports of continued organ harvesting were “all lies.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment, RFA reported.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Sebastian Kallupura of Patna , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Aloysius Maryadi Sutrisnaatmaka of Palangkaraya, Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Roberto Orendain Gaa of Novaliches, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Johan Xingyao Fang of Linyi, China
Read More...
Latest News
Church hails Vatican nod for sainthood of Filipino teenager
Church hails Vatican nod for sainthood of Filipino teenager
Christian persecution on the rise in India, says report
Christian persecution on the rise in India, says report
Indonesia arrests man on 'mission to abolish Islam'
Indonesia arrests man on 'mission to abolish Islam'
India’s ‘Act East’ policy compels it to look at Manipur
India’s ‘Act East’ policy compels it to look at Manipur
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.