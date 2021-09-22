X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

China sends Covid aid to Myanmar junta and rebels

Beijing is playing a subtle double game to fight coronavirus and strengthen its hand in the messy politics of its neighbor

AFP, Yangon

AFP, Yangon

Published: September 22, 2021 05:03 AM GMT

Updated: September 22, 2021 05:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
2

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
3

Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'

Sep 20, 2021
4

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout

Sep 20, 2021
5

Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19

Sep 20, 2021
6

Christians appeal to India's president for protection

Sep 20, 2021
7

Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam

Sep 21, 2021
8

Doctors in Indonesia demand protection after nurse killed

Sep 20, 2021
9

Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan

Sep 20, 2021
10

Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand

Sep 21, 2021
Support UCA News
China sends Covid aid to Myanmar junta and rebels

A health worker gives a Covid-19 vaccine at a school used as a vaccination site in Yangon. (Photo: AFP)

Delivering vaccines to Myanmar's junta but also to rebel groups that are the generals' sworn enemies, China is playing both sides to fight the coronavirus and strengthen its hand in the messy politics of its southern neighbor.

Beijing has already handed over nearly 13 million doses to the generals who ousted Aung San Suu Kyi in February and plunged Myanmar and its healthcare system into chaos.

The junta has appeared powerless to halt the spread of the virus, spooking authorities on the other side of its porous, 2,000-kilometer frontier with China, where officials are waging a "zero case" war on Covid-19.

So Beijing has quietly shipped thousands of vaccines, medical workers and construction materials for quarantine centers, multiple rebel groups told AFP.

Chinese Red Cross staff "come to help us sometimes ... to help us prevent the Covid pandemic," said Colonel Naw Bu, spokesman for the Kachin Independence Army (KIA).

"But they did not come to stay here," added the colonel, whose group controls territory in Myanmar's northern jade-rich hills. "They just came for a while and went back."

China will as always, according to their needs, provide necessary assistance and support to the Myanmar people in their fight against the epidemic

The KIA is one of Myanmar's more than 20 ethnic rebel groups — many of whom control swathes of remote border territory — who have fought each other and the military over the drugs trade, natural resources and autonomy.

But they are all vulnerable to Covid. As a third wave ripped through lowland Myanmar in July, the KIA inoculated 10,000 people in their Laiza headquarters with Chinese jabs, Naw Bu said.

Health workers had also crossed over from China to deliver masks and hand sanitizer, he added.

It is a scene familiar along the porous border. The Shan State Progress Party rebel group has vaccinated 1,000 people in areas under its control with Chinese vaccines, a spokesperson told AFP. It had ordered a total of half a million, he added.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Good neighbor" China had also promised to supply doses to the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, based in nearby territory, spokesman Brig. Gen. Tar Phone Kyaw told AFP.

Meanwhile, in the border town of Muse, men work on a new quarantine center that will house up to 1,000 beds for traders keen to resume business with the country's giant, Covid-wary neighbour.

The workers are Myanmar nationals, but the building materials were all provided by authorities in China's Yunnan province, AFP found.

The aid is receiving none of the fanfare of Beijing's diplomacy elsewhere in Asia and across Africa.

"China will as always, according to their needs, provide necessary assistance and support to the Myanmar people in their fight against the epidemic," a Chinese foreign affairs spokesman said when asked if Beijing was helping insurgent groups fight Covid-19.

But Enze Han, a University of Hong Kong associate professor in public administration, said it "makes sense" for authorities across the border to help. "If China wants to protect itself from Covid ... it needs to create a buffer zone," he told AFP.

The military government definitely doesn't like it. But they have no option

And ethnic Chinese groups, using Chinese SIM cards and currency, live along the border in areas "basically grafted onto the lower belly of China," explained David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in Myanmar.

If major clashes between rebels and the military broke out — as it did in 2017, sending thousands fleeing into China — it would be a "worst-case scenario" for Beijing, he said.

China — the junta's main ally, which has refused to describe its February ouster of the civilian government as a coup — has sent millions of vaccines directly to the military government.

But with widespread distrust keeping many away from health care in junta-controlled territory, analysts say Beijing will continue involving itself in areas where the writ of the Myanmar state runs thin.

"The military government definitely doesn't like it," said Hong Kong University's Han. "But they have no option."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Filipino doctor announces vice presidency bid
Filipino doctor announces vice presidency bid
Cambodian children face crisis from poor diets
Cambodian children face crisis from poor diets
Families seek diocese's help to free 21 Indonesian farmers
Families seek diocese's help to free 21 Indonesian farmers
Myanmar's Christian region sees rising number of refugees
Myanmar's Christian region sees rising number of refugees
Vietnam Church remembers its first bishops
Vietnam Church remembers its first bishops
Indonesia charges three prison officers over deadly fire
Indonesia charges three prison officers over deadly fire
Support Us

Latest News

The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan
Sep 22, 2021
Filipino doctor announces vice presidency bid
Sep 22, 2021
Cambodian children face crisis from poor diets
Sep 22, 2021
Families seek diocese's help to free 21 Indonesian farmers
Sep 22, 2021
Myanmar's Christian region sees rising number of refugees
Sep 22, 2021
Christ's cross an invitation to set aside divisions, says pope
Sep 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan
Sep 22, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law
Sep 21, 2021
Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?
Sep 21, 2021
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021

Features

Vietnam's Covid frontline volunteers pray for the departed
Sep 22, 2021
Indonesian priest spreads literacy among rural folk
Sep 22, 2021
Korean Church offers love and care to migrant communities
Sep 21, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan
Sep 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
New head of JPII Institute says Church must be more humble in its teaching on the family

New head of JPII Institute says Church must be more humble in its teaching on the family
Eucharist An Opportunity for Familial Reception

Eucharist: An Opportunity for Familial Reception?
French bishop urges all pastoral workers to get vaccinated

French bishop urges all pastoral workers to get vaccinated
The journalisticpapalist complex the media the pope and synodality

The journalistic-papalist complex: the media, the pope and synodality
The Future of Catholic Higher Education

‘The Future of Catholic Higher Education’
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 22 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 22 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, give us the courage to reflect carefully on how things have gone for us

Lord, give us the courage to reflect carefully on how things have gone for us
Let wounds be healed through those stigmata

Let wounds be healed through those stigmata
Saint Pio of Pietrelcina | Saint of the Day

Saint Pio of Pietrelcina | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.