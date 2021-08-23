X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

China reports zero local virus cases as Delta spread falls

National Health Commission data shows local infections returned to zero after a five week battle

AFP, Beijing

AFP, Beijing

Published: August 23, 2021 07:05 AM GMT

Updated: August 23, 2021 07:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

SVD denies conspiracy in sex abuse case of defrocked Timor-Leste priest

Aug 20, 2021
2

Philippine bishop pledges to fight for justice in new mission

Aug 20, 2021
3

Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians

Aug 20, 2021
4

Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture

Aug 20, 2021
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Aug 20, 2021
6

Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam

Aug 20, 2021
7

Demand to shut down Sri Lanka gains momentum

Aug 20, 2021
8

Wealthy nations urged to share vaccines with Southeast Asia

Aug 20, 2021
9

Real power comes from service, says Myanmar's Cardinal Bo

Aug 22, 2021
10

ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative

Aug 23, 2021
Support UCA News
China reports zero local virus cases as Delta spread falls

A medical worker disinfects her hands after a sample collection at a testing site in the Zhaolin community in Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang province. (Photo: AFP)

As China reported no new domestic coronavirus cases on Aug. 23, Beijing appears poised to bring to heel the pandemic's most serious resurgence in months — driven by the highly contagious Delta variant — with mass testing and targeted lockdowns.

The latest outbreak, which began in mid-July when cleaners at a Nanjing airport tested positive, is the most severe since Covid-19 first surfaced in the central city of Wuhan. Over 1,000 people have been infected across dozens of cities.

But communist authorities reacted with swift localized lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing of neighborhoods with infections as part of their "zero case" approach to the pandemic, which has virtually sealed off China's borders but allowed the economy to rebound.

New domestic infections have been falling for over two weeks. On Aug. 23, National Health Commission data showed local infections returned to zero after a five week battle.

Meanwhile, health experts are attempting to shore up confidence in the country's vaccination drive with leading virologist Zhong Nanshan saying "effective herd immunity" is on the horizon once over 80 percent of the population is vaccinated — a target likely achieved by year-end.

Chinese vaccines have nearly 60 percent efficacy against Delta, with antibodies rising with a booster shot, he added.

As of Aug. 21, almost 1.94 billion vaccine doses had been administered, official figures show, although the proportion of vaccinated people is unclear.

Officials are using big data to quickly identify risk areas, isolating high-risk groups in centralized zones and sharing information quickly between regions, Gao Guangming of the National Health Commission told a recent press conference.

Beijing has also been clamping down on officials who mishandled local outbreaks, with dozens punished as authorities rushed to contain transmissions.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean Catholics celebrate birth bicentenary of St. Andrew Kim
Korean Catholics celebrate birth bicentenary of St. Andrew Kim
Hong Kongers plead guilty to national security charge
Hong Kongers plead guilty to national security charge
Archbishop spells out 'drama' of China's Catholics, communists
Archbishop spells out 'drama' of China's Catholics, communists
China jails Protestant pastors in fraud case
China jails Protestant pastors in fraud case
Prayers for unification mark Korean independence day
Prayers for unification mark Korean independence day
Tokyo Archdiocese suspends public Masses as Covid-19 surges
Tokyo Archdiocese suspends public Masses as Covid-19 surges

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Bali 'suitcase killer' set for early release: lawyer
Aug 23, 2021
Indian capital opens first 'smog tower'
Aug 23, 2021
Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Aug 23, 2021
Justice sought after Catholic journalist assaulted in Bangladesh
Aug 23, 2021
Vietnam deploys troops in fight against Covid-19
Aug 23, 2021
Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency
Aug 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Aug 23, 2021
Indian bishops' communal call to increase birth rates
Aug 23, 2021
Are we out of options on Myanmar?
Aug 23, 2021
Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture
Aug 20, 2021

Features

Afghan Christians told to stay home to avoid Taliban persecution
Aug 23, 2021
Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Two nuns murdered in South Sudan are martyrs says archbishop

Two nuns murdered in South Sudan are martyrs, says archbishop

Fear is a dying phenomenon

Fear is a dying phenomenon
National Catholic Bioethics Center still wishywashy on vaccine mandates

National Catholic Bioethics Center still wishy-washy on vaccine mandates
An unwinnable war

An unwinnable war
The matter of trust

The matter of trust
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 23 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 23 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle
Lord, lead me into Your light

Lord, lead me into Your light
Safeguard, O God, the Catholic prophets of today

Safeguard, O God, the Catholic prophets of today
Saint Bartholomew | Saint of the Day

Saint Bartholomew | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.