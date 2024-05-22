News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China releases citizen journalist jailed for Covid-19 coverage

Zhang Zhang, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February 2020 to report on the Covid pandemic
A poster of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan (top left) who was jailed for four years for her live stream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, seen as Democracy activist Lee Cheuk-Yan speaks during a protest outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong on Dec. 28, 2020.

A poster of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan (top left) who was jailed for four years for her live stream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, seen as Democracy activist Lee Cheuk-Yan speaks during a protest outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong on Dec. 28, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Shanghai
Published: May 22, 2024 04:43 AM GMT
Updated: May 22, 2024 04:55 AM GMT

Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has been released from prison after serving four years for her coverage of Beijing's Covid-19 response, according to a video released by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

However, rights groups said Zhang was still under surveillance and that her freedom was extremely limited.

Zhang, a former lawyer, traveled to the central city of Wuhan in February 2020 to report on the chaos at the pandemic's epicenter, questioning the authorities handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos.

She was detained in May 2020 and sentenced seven months later to four years in jail for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" -- a charge routinely used to suppress dissent.

Zhang was due to be released on May 13 but a lack of information about her whereabouts had sparked concern among rights groups and activists that she could still be detained.

A short video featuring a pajama-clad Zhang shared by RSF on May 22 appeared to show she had been released as scheduled.

"Police released me from prison at five in the morning on May 13 and sent me to my older brother's home in Shanghai," Zhang said in the video, in a soft, halting voice.

"Thank you everyone for your help and concern, I wish you all the best... there is not much more that I can say," Zhang said.

It was unclear who filmed the video, with RSF saying it was released "via an intermediary."

While Zhang appears to have been released, "her contact with the outside world and daily life are all under surveillance," Jane Wang, a UK-based activist involved in the campaign to release and locate Zhang, wrote on social media platform X.

"She only has limited freedom," Wang said.

Activists as well as the United Nations' rights office have expressed concern about 40-year-old Zhang's health after she conducted several hunger strikes in prison to protest against her conviction.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"RSF remains concerned by her situation and emphasizes that partial freedom is not freedom at all," the media watchdog wrote in a statement on May 22.

"Diplomatic intervention remains crucial to ensure her full and unconditional release without delay," RSF said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Shoujing Shi of Zhumadian, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Fulgence Aloysius Tigga of Raiganj , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Joseph Xianwang Zhang of Jinan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Pablo Virgilio Siongco David of Kalookan, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Church group initiates peace talks in India’s Manipur
Church group initiates peace talks in India’s Manipur
Koreans reject govt’s ‘distorted’ report on Gwangju Uprising
Koreans reject govt’s ‘distorted’ report on Gwangju Uprising
Pope says faith in China safeguarded by God
Pope says faith in China safeguarded by God
New clergy arrests spark consternation in Belarus
New clergy arrests spark consternation in Belarus
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.