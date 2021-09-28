X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

China power cuts hit homes, factories to threaten growth

Northeastern China is experiencing power cuts because of coal shortages and the tightening of emissions standards

AFP, Beijing

AFP, Beijing

Published: September 28, 2021 10:37 AM GMT

Updated: September 28, 2021 10:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
2

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
3

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
5

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
6

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
7

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos

Sep 28, 2021
10

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far

Sep 28, 2021
Support UCA News
China power cuts hit homes, factories to threaten growth

Smoke belches from a coal-fueled power station in China's Shanxi province. (Photo: AFP)

Goldman Sachs today lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla.

At least 17 provinces and regions — accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product — have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia.

Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.

Still, China's power demand in the first half of the year exceeded pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Energy Administration.

Goldman Sachs said it expects growth to come in at 7.8 percent, down from 8.2 percent, citing power cuts that led heavy industries to cut output, leading to "significant downside pressures".

Power cuts eight times a day, four days in a row ... I'm speechless

It is the second bank to downgrade forecasts in as many days. Analysts at Nomura said on Sept. 27 that a surging number of factories had been forced to cease operations due to either government mandates to meet carbon targets or surging prices and coal shortages. It cut its annual GDP growth forecast to 7.7 percent.

Apple supplier Unimicron Technology said factories in two regions were told to stop production from Sept. 26 for five days.

Dozens of other companies, including a parts supplier to carmaker Tesla, were told to halt production this week, according to stock exchange filings.

And in Beijing, utility giant State Grid told AFP Tuesday that a series of upcoming power outages in the capital -- which will last nearly 10 hours at times -- are part of a "planned maintenance", a statement that appeared to downplay state media reports that they are due to the nationwide power crunch.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The northeastern rust belt, with thousands of power-hungry cement kilns and steel smelters, has been among the areas worst affected.

A factory in northeast Liaoning had to rush 23 workers to hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning after ventilators suddenly stopped working during a blackout, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Footage on local media Beijing News showed cars travelling a busy highway in the city of Shenyang in complete darkness without traffic lights or street lamps.

"Power cuts eight times a day, four days in a row ... I'm speechless," wrote one frustrated user from Liaoning.

Another complained that malls were shutting early and a convenience store was using candlelight. "It's like living in North Korea," they wrote.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Christians seek repeal of anti-conversion laws
Sep 29, 2021
Christian Pacquiao quits boxing to focus on Philippine presidency
Sep 29, 2021
Pakistan court rules mental capacity crucial in child conversion
Sep 29, 2021
Caritas Pakistan provides food, hygiene kits to evicted Christians
Sep 29, 2021
Filipino Catholic groups launch bid for clean elections
Sep 29, 2021
Japan's ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM
Sep 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Sep 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Sep 27, 2021

Features

Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US priests association promotes turning the pulpit green

US priests' association promotes “turning the pulpit green”
Bishops in Togo denounce church closures vaccine mandates

Bishops in Togo denounce church closures, vaccine mandates
Family killed in Rwandan genocide on track to sainthood

Family killed in Rwandan genocide on track to sainthood
Pilgrims walk to bring awareness to climate change

Pilgrims walk to bring awareness to climate change
The Eucharist the Christ and the Call to Discipleship

The Eucharist, the Christ, and the Call to Discipleship
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.