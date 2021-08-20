X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

China passes tough new online privacy law

State-run and private companies handling personal information will be required to reduce data collection and obtain user consent

AFP, Beijing

AFP, Beijing

Published: August 20, 2021 04:52 AM GMT

Updated: August 20, 2021 04:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong

Aug 17, 2021
2

Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation

Aug 17, 2021
3

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aug 16, 2021
4

Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism

Aug 17, 2021
5

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
6

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
7

Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Aug 16, 2021
8

Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96

Aug 16, 2021
9

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials

Aug 16, 2021
10

India's Syro-Malabar Church remains divided over Mass

Aug 17, 2021
Support UCA News
China passes tough new online privacy law

People use their mobile phones as they walk out of a subway station in Beijing, China. (Photo: AFP)

China has passed a sweeping privacy law aimed at preventing businesses from collecting sensitive personal data as the country faces an uptick in internet scams, leaks and concerns about tech giants abusing clients' personal information.

Under the new rules passed by China's top legislative body on Aug. 20, state-run and private companies handling personal information will be required to reduce data collection and obtain user consent.

The Chinese state security apparatus will maintain access to swathes of personal data, however, and Beijing has long been accused of harnessing big tech to accelerate repression in Xinjiang province and elsewhere.

The new rules are also expected to further rattle China's tech sector, with companies like ride-hailing giant Didi and gaming behemoth Tencent in regulators' crosshairs in recent months over misuse of personal data.

The law aims to protect those who "feel strongly about personal data being used for user profiling and by recommendation algorithms or the use of big data in setting [unfair] prices," a spokesman for the National People's Congress told state news agency Xinhua this week.

It will prevent companies from setting different prices for the same service based on clients' shopping history, a common practice among Chinese online businesses.

It poses a very interesting geopolitical conundrum, which is the US does not have a national privacy law

The law is modeled on one of the world's strictest online privacy protection laws — the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

"China's new privacy regime is one of the toughest in the world," said Kendra Schaefer, a partner at Beijing-based consulting firm Trivium China. "China is not really looking at the short term with this law."

Instead, she said, it aims "to establish the foundations for the digital economy over the next 40 or 50 years."

The law also stipulates that the personal data of Chinese nationals cannot be transferred to countries with lower standards of data security than China — rules which may present problems for foreign businesses.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The thing we're all on tenterhooks over is the issue of data transfer," Schaefer said. "It poses a very interesting geopolitical conundrum, which is the US does not have a national privacy law."

Companies that fail to comply can face fines of up to 50 million yuan (US$7.6 million) or 5 percent of a company's annual turnover.

Serious violators run the risk of losing their business licenses and being forced to shut down.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Philippines reports record virus infections as lockdown eased
Aug 20, 2021
Myanmar shadow government launches guerilla radio
Aug 20, 2021
Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians
Aug 20, 2021
Court relief for interfaith couples in India's Gujarat state
Aug 20, 2021
Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
SVD denies conspiracy in sex abuse case of defrocked Timor-Leste priest
Aug 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture
Aug 20, 2021
Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office

The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium

Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium
The meal of memories common action ecclesial worship

The meal of memories: common action, ecclesial worship
Brother Roger of Taiz

Brother Roger of Taizé
As climate change intensifies how might Laudato si guide community responses

As climate change intensifies, how might Laudato si' guide community responses?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 20 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 20 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light

Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light
Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves

Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves
Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.