China jails Christian poet, wife for backing HK democracy

Wang Zang and Wang Liqin jailed after having been detained for more than two years in Yunnan province

Wang Zang, a Chinese Christian poet, painter and rights defender. (Photo: Chinese Human Rights Defenders)

A Christian poet and painter along with his wife have been jailed in China after being convicted of inciting subversion for their artistic expression that publicly supported the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Dissident poet Wang Zang and his wife Wang Liqin were sentenced to four years and two and a half years respectively by a court in Chuxiong City in Yunnan province, ChinaAid reported on Nov. 14.

The couple reportedly voiced their anger with the verdict, refused to accept it, and filed an appeal.

Wang Zang recited a poem in the courtroom to affirm his innocence.

Their lawyer, Lu Siwei, failed to attend the hearing after his license was reportedly revoked by the authorities. Two other lawyers — Zhang Lei and Zhang Tingyuan — appeared in court instead to represent them.

Zang, a father of four, is a well-known poet, film and television script writer and painter, as well as a human rights defender, and member of the Free Culture Movement in China.

He moved into the Songzhuang Art Colony in Beijing, a hub of Chinese dissidents, in 2012. Due to his open support for free speech, he came under pressure from the Chinese security police, forcing him to change residence several times.

The poet publicly criticized the Cultural Revolution, a repressive socio-political movement spearheaded by Chinese leader Mao Zedong to assert his control over the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the country, which caused great suffering for the Chinese people.

Zang also expressed solidarity with prominent human rights activist, Guo Feixiong, and offered moral support to human rights lawyers tortured and abused in China. He has been vocal on rights abuses in Tibet. He supported the imprisoned Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti from Xinjiang.

Zang was detained by Beijing police in October 2014 for allegedly quarreling with officers and provoking trouble after he posted a photo on social media with a yellow umbrella to express solidarity with the Umbrella Movement, a civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong.

He was released in July 2015 after nine months in prison without a trial. Zang later claimed that he was tortured, and his wife was harassed by police during his incarceration.

On May 30, 2020, shortly before the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4, Zang was arrested by police in Chuxiong, Yunnan province in front of his wife and children. His wife made an online appeal for his release. However, she was summoned by police on June 17 and was detained.

The couple was subsequently detained respectively at the Chuxiong City Detention Center and the Chuxiong Prefecture Detention Center in Yunnan for more than two years before their trial.

ChinaAid reports during their long detention, their four children have been taken care of by Zang’s elderly mother.

Zang’s bank accounts and identity documents have been seized and relatives and friends are barred from sending financial assistance, leaving the family in a dire situation.

