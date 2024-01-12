China invokes sea goddess to influence Taiwan poll

Chinese Communist Party once banned goddess Matsu, but now donating cash to temples dedicated to the deity in Taiwan

Devotees make an offering with joss sticks to the idol of Chinese sea goddess Mazu (Matsu) as it makes the maiden voyage from China's Fujian province to a temple in Singapore on July 5, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

China’s communist regime is exploiting the popular Chinese deity, Matsu, to influence her millions of followers to gain political mileage and sway the upcoming presidential election in Taiwan, says a report.

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using the cover of the sea goddess, who is widely popular on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, to persuade the democratic island’s 23 million people to accept “peaceful unification,” Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

There are numerous temples dedicated to Matsu in China and Taiwan.

The goddess has an estimated 10 million followers in Taiwan, which prompted all three candidates of the Jan. 13 presidential election to visit Matsu temples to attract voters.

In September, incumbent ruling Democratic Progressive Party vice president and presidential hopeful Lai Ching-te visited the Baishatun Temple in Taiwan's Miaoli County.

"I pray that the Heavenly Mother [Matsu] will bless the 2024 elections and that the people of this country who are its masters will vote according to their own wishes rather than under the influence of external forces or false information," Lai said in a veiled jibe against the CCP.

Ku Ming-chun, a professor at Taiwan's Tsinghua University pointed out that the CCP’s political move was unprecedented as worship of Matsu was banned in China, however, the case in Taiwan was the opposite.

"China now regards her as a goddess for both sides of the Taiwan Strait... her image shifts as the times change," Ku said.

"China's United Front Work Departments at central and provincial level spotted the worship of Matsu as a strategic high ground for their work targeting Taiwan,” Ku added.

"Local religious and cultural beliefs can be reworked into tools of the party-state. They want to [use them to] move closer to unification and undermine support for Taiwan's independence,” Ku alleged.

Ku pointed out that pro-China political factions aim to inject their political ideology into the devotees’ minds saying that “people on both sides of the strait are all part of one big family.”

"They don't say directly that it's about unification, but usually there's talk ... of plans and possibilities for future cooperation during the banquet," Ku said.

Popular legends say Matsu was originally known as Lin Monian, a witch known for predicting the weather, and lived in the Chinese province of Fujian, and was elevated to a divine status after she saved fishermen and other seafaring folks.

Matsu is also known as Tin Hau, the Queen of Heaven, "Grandmother" or just "Mother" in the Buddhist and Taoist traditions.

A person who only identified himself as Y told RFA that China was donating a lot of cash to Taiwanese temples without anyone being able to trace it.

"China's approach is usually for Taiwan Affairs Offices in different locations [across China] to contact Taiwanese businessmen and [give them money to donate] in the name of cultural and religious exchanges," Y said.

"Many Taiwanese believe that if you take that money and do nothing, you will be punished by the gods," Y added.

The massive amounts of funds had prompted some of Taiwan’s temples to hang the Chinese national flag.

Chiu Tai-san, chair of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council pointed out that the Chinese were using the same tactics used by Taiwanese politicians who visit temples during election campaigns to garner votes.

"China very cleverly uses our temples for its political United Front work. Things have gotten chaotic, with temples raising the communist flag,” Chiu said.

"China also sends people to Taiwan to research public opinion under the guise of religious exchanges," Chiu alleged.

China has targeted Taiwanese businesspeople with offices in China to give huge donations to the temples on their behalf while giving them tax exemptions and other rewards.

The rewards include business and factory licenses and other paperwork, gifts of high-end liquor, and other blandishments.

Liao Chin-chang, a Taiwanese businessman who once did business in China pointed out that those who engage with Chinese officials do not see the dangers that it poses to the integrity of Taiwan.

"People in Taiwan who take part in temple exchanges feel that the Chinese side is entertaining them, so they go with a delegation," Liao said.

"They are very proud of this, but they don't know that it will be the death of Taiwan," Liao lamented.

Temple authorities in China are providing all-expense-paid junkets to Taiwanese tourist groups to lure them to their side, reports say.

Allegedly, believers are told that if they vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, it will be harder for them to travel to temples in China in the future.

China’s influence operations are a cynical bid to appropriate the island's spiritual life, said former Taiwanese lawmaker Chen Pai-wei.

"These actions are political, and aimed at appropriating Taiwan's gods, bringing them back to China, hoping that those who believe in them will follow suit," Chen said.

"They are trying to see if they can get a change of leadership," Chen alleged.

