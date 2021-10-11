X
China, India lash out after deadlock in Himalayan border talks

India and China have blamed each other for ongoing tensions along a disputed border in the Himalayas

AFP, Beijing

Published: October 11, 2021 09:47 AM GMT

Updated: October 11, 2021 09:52 AM GMT

Majestic snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas tower over a mountain road in Ladakh, India. (Photo: AFP)

China and India today blamed each other for the failure of high-level talks to ease tensions along a disputed Himalayan border between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The strategically important Galwan River valley between Tibet and India's Ladakh region became a high-altitude flashpoint last year after one of the deadliest troop clashes in decades.

Senior military officials from the two countries held their first round of talks in two months, but it ended without any progress.

India made "unreasonable and unrealistic demands," Chinese military spokesman Long Shaohua said in a statement issued by the People's Liberation Army's western theater command. The statement did not say what the demands were.

In response, India's defense ministry said China was "not agreeable" to discussing "constructive suggestions ... and could not provide any forward-looking proposals".

India said both sides have agreed to maintain communications and stability.

India has blamed the tensions on what it calls unilateral moves by China to alter the status quo in violation of existing bilateral agreements.

China and India, whose border runs for 3,500 kilometers, fought a full-scale war in 1962 and have long accused each other of trying to seize territory along their unofficial border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The latest talks focused on resolving "remaining issues" along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the Indian defense ministry said.

Long said China had tried to ease tensions along the boundary area but warned India "not to misjudge the situation" and to act "in good faith".

Earlier this month, India's army chief said China was sending "considerable numbers" of troops to the border, prompting a matching deployment by New Delhi.

His comments came days after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Indian soldiers had made illegal incursions into Chinese territory, an accusation that New Delhi denied.

Media in both countries have reported a border confrontation between Indian and Chinese last month, but neither side has confirmed it.

