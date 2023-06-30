News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
China expert French missionary dies at 91

MEP priest Jean Charbonnier spent about three decades in Asia

Father Jean Charbonnier is seen with Catholic nuns in this file image. (Photo: Paris Foreign Mission Society)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 30, 2023 08:30 AM GMT

Updated: June 30, 2023 09:59 AM GMT

French missionary Father Jean Charbonnier, a theologian and leading Catholic expert on Christianity in China, has died at age 91.

Father Charbonnier, a member of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP) died in his congregation’s retirement home in Lauris, a village sitting a top a rocky ridge in the Provence region of southeastern France, La Croix International reported on June 29.

The missionary served Asian nations for about three decades before returning to France in retirement.

He was known as a highly respected authority on Christianity in China and published books that are hailed in missionary and academic circles.

He authored Guide to the Catholic Church in China — a bilingual, English-Chinese guidebook with all the necessary information on the Church in China. The book was updated in 1986, 1989, 1993, 1997, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2014.

In 1992, he published another major book titled Histoire des chrétiens de Chine (History of Christianity in China).

He also authored publications on the history of Chinese historiography, Confucianism, Lu Xun (a famous Chinese writer) as well as issues and problems in contemporary China.

The priest also dedicated himself to the unity among state-sanctioned and independent churches in China which earned him the nickname "benefactor" among Chinese Catholics, according to La Croix International.

Born in Paris on Jan. 3, 1931, Charbonnier entered a Versailles seminary and specialized in theology before joining the MEP. He was ordained a priest on Dec. 21, 1957.

He was sent to Malacca in Malaysia in 1959. There he learned Chinese among other languages.

From 1970-74, he taught at the MEP seminary in Bièvres, southwest of Paris, and worked in a center for missionary studies.

He then moved to Taiwan where he spent about two years on theological research to complete his doctoral thesis.

In his autobiography, the priest wrote about how he turned his attention to the Church in China in 1974.

“A new perspective opened up to my missionary vocation. China regains its place in the concerns of the Christian world. The Louvain symposium in September 1974 marked a decisive turning point. My Chinese studies will now lead to the life of the Church in China,” the MEP quoted him as saying.

During its general assembly in 1980, the MEP made Charbonnier a chaplain of a Catholic Junior College and the French-speaking community in Singapore. He held the post until 1983.

In 1981, the MEP also appointed him director of China Catholic Communication (CCC) in Zhonglian (Hunan Province of China). He held the position until 1988. He then returned to Paris and became the director of the "China Service."

The priest made more than 40 trips to China and Hong Kong during his lifetime and developed personal friendships with a multitude of Chinese Catholics, bishops, priests, religious and laity, Fides news agency reported.

In 2012, Charbonnier received the Legion of Honor, the highest state honor in France.

Father Charbonnier’s funeral is scheduled to be held in Lauris on July 4.

