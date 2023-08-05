News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

China executes S. Korean national for drug trafficking

China, the world's top executioner, frequently carries out the death penalty by lethal injection for very serious crimes

China executes S. Korean national for drug trafficking

China has executed a South Korean man for drug offences. (Photo: Canva)

AFP, Beijing

By AFP, Beijing

Published: August 05, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

Updated: August 05, 2023 05:26 AM GMT

China has executed a South Korean national for drug trafficking, Beijing's foreign ministry said, the first time such a sentence has been carried out on a citizen of that country in almost a decade.

A court in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou "lawfully pronounced a verdict and executed the South Korean defendant... for drug trafficking" on Friday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"When defendants of different nationalities commit crimes on Chinese territory, Chinese law shall be applied equally", it added.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

An official from Seoul's foreign ministry told reporters Friday that "the death penalty was carried out today for a South Korean citizen who was sentenced to death for selling drugs in China".

Beijing said the individual, who Chinese officials named as Jiang -- which would be rendered Kang in Korean -- had had their "legitimate rights and interests" protected.

South Korea expressed "regret that the death penalty has been carried out against our citizen".

"The government has made multiple requests for reconsideration or postponement of the execution on humanitarian grounds through various channels since the death sentence was announced," the official said.

It is the first execution of a South Korean drug offender by China in nine years, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The individual was arrested in China in 2014 in possession of five kilograms of methamphetamine, according to Yonhap.

He was sentenced to death in 2019, the agency said.

China, the world's top executioner, frequently carries out the death penalty by lethal injection for very serious crimes.

The Chinese legal system is tightly controlled by the ruling Communist Party and courts have a near-100 percent conviction rate in criminal cases.

Like many countries in the region, China has strict drug laws, and several foreign nationals have been handed death penalties for trafficking in recent years.

In 2020, an Australian was sentenced to death in China for drug trafficking.

According to Chinese media, he was arrested at Guangzhou airport in December 2013 with more than 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in his luggage.

And in 2019, China sentenced two Canadian nationals accused of drug trafficking to death at a time when relations with Ottawa were nosediving.

Seoul said Friday's execution was "unrelated to the relationship between China and South Korea".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic university students win prize for antisemitism project Catholic university students win prize for antisemitism project
Calls for truth, justice on Beirut port blast anniversary Calls for truth, justice on Beirut port blast anniversary
'Do you cry?' pope asks 800,000 young people at WYD 'Do you cry?' pope asks 800,000 young people at WYD
Mosques shut after religious riots in northern India Mosques shut after religious riots in northern India
China executes S. Korean national for drug trafficking China executes S. Korean national for drug trafficking
Collective action sought against ‘underground’ human trafficking Collective action sought against ‘underground’ human trafficking
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Palai

Diocese of Palai

Palai has been a multi-ethnic and multi religious town. Christians form the largest community followed by Hindus and

Read more
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Diocese of Mangalore

Diocese of Mangalore

Nestling on the sea-board of Karnataka state is the city of Mangalore, the headquarters of Dakshina Kannada, one of the

Read more
Diocese of Tuticorin

Diocese of Tuticorin

In a land area of 6,400 square kilometers, the Tuticorin diocesan territory covers the whole Tuticorin civil district

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.