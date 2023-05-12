News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

China demands ‘total loyalty’ from state-run churches

The annual inspection of churches and license renewal are seen as measures to 'governing religion according to the law'

Catholic worshipers attend a morning mass on Easter Sunday at a Catholic church in a village near Beijing on April 4, 2021

Catholic worshipers attend a morning mass on Easter Sunday at a Catholic church in a village near Beijing on April 4, 2021. (Photo: JADE GAO/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 12, 2023 10:14 AM GMT

Updated: May 12, 2023 10:56 AM GMT

Leaders of two pro-government Christian groups in southeast China organized a conference with the aim to strengthen the re-evaluation of state-controlled churches and control of religious clergy on annual inspection and license renewal for the clergy.

The conference in mid-April by the Three-Self Patriotic Movement and Fujian Christian Council at the Fujian Theological Seminary insisted on efforts and activities by church groups and clergy based on social principles of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and direction for religious groups by President Xi Jinping, ChinaAid reported on May 10.  

Zhang Huarong, a professor at Fujian Normal University, delivered a lecture on “The Generational Implications and Contemporary Values of Chinese Path to Modernization.”

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

He also shared his experience studying the report of the 20th National Congress of the CCP last October.

Pastor Zhang Jiyou, deputy president of the Fujian Christian Council, pointed out that the license renewal process is “a significant reflection of the governing religion according to the law.”

“It is a crucial measure for the information management of religious clergy and an important channel for the Fujian Churches to strengthen its self-management,” he said.

He asked the clergy of the churches to take the opportunity of this license renewal work to be strict with themselves.

State-sanctioned groups should implement every regulation conscientiously and govern their churches strictly, he urged.

In recent years, government-controlled Christian groups across China have organized annual inspections, reviews, and license renewals of religious clergy, ChinaAid reported.

Before the annual inspection, assessment, and certificate renewal, the religious clergy needs training lectures, self-assessments, and examinations.

An official government-controlled organization will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the religious clergy who participate in training courses on religious policies and regulations, the Three-Self Patriotic Movement of Protestant Churches, and the Sinicization of Christianity.

Recently, the training courses for religious clergy incorporated Xi Jinping’s thoughts, such as “love the motherland, love the Communist Party of China, and love socialism.”

ChinaAid reported that the primary aim of the annual inspection is “to reinforce their [CCP] ideology on religious clergy to better serve Communism.”

Political loyalty is above all else, so annual inspections also operate as an excuse to remove the unqualified “dissidents” – religious clergy who are evaluated as “not patriotic enough,” the report said.

Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, the Chinese regime has intensified its efforts to tighten control over Christian religious groups, reports rights groups.

In the past years, the authorities have adopted several laws and policies to make Christianity and Christian groups more subservient, such as Regulations on Religious Affairs, Administrative Measures for the Administration of Religious Institutions, Measures for the Administration of Internet Religious Information Services, and Measures on the Management of Religious Clergy.

These regulations conflict with the Chinese constitution that nominally guarantees freedom of religion for all citizens.

The annual inspection and license renewal of China’s Christian clergy is part of “the effort to nationalize Christianity in China completely,” ChinaAid reported.

Though China recognizes the legal entity of five organized religions – Buddhism, Taoism, Catholicism, Protestantism, and Islam, it has seven state-sanctioned bodies to oversee the affairs of these religious groups.

As per Chinese regulations, all religious groups, affiliated institutes, and religious clergy must register with the government to run activities or face the risks of crackdown including raids, harassment, detention, and closure.

In the past years, dozens of “unauthorized” churches and church-run facilities have been raided and shut, and crosses were demolished. Hundreds of Christians who belong to unregistered churches have been arrested, fined, and jailed.

The US-based rights group, Open Doors, ranks China among the 50 countries where it is most dangerous to be a Christian.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India’s deepening polarization will be tough to reverse India’s deepening polarization will be tough to reverse
Activist gets jail for criticising communist govt in Vietnam Activist gets jail for criticising communist govt in Vietnam
Indian orphanage alleges ulterior motive behind recent raids Indian orphanage alleges ulterior motive behind recent raids
Indian Church leaders appeal for peace in strife-torn state Indian Church leaders appeal for peace in strife-torn state
Philippine lawmaker seeks death penalty for political killings Philippine lawmaker seeks death penalty for political killings
German missionary honored in Indonesia German missionary honored in Indonesia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Puttur

Eparchy of Puttur

The eparchy consists of nine civil districts of Karnataka state with a vast geographical area of 51,950 square

Read more
Diocese of Aizawl

Diocese of Aizawl

The diocese of Silchar was erected in 1969, covering the civil districts of Cachar, Hailkandi and Karimkanj in Assam,

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

In a land area of about 74,195 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Bolikhamxai, Houaphan, Vientiane and

Read more
Diocese of Gumla

Diocese of Gumla

In a land area of 6754 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Gumla civil district and part of Simdega

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.