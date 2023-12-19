News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

China blasted for rights activist’s trial

Li Qiaochu targeted for her labor and women's rights activism and for criticizing the communist regime, Amnesty says

Li Qiaochu

Li Qiaochu (Amnesty International)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 19, 2023 11:48 AM GMT

Updated: December 19, 2023 11:55 AM GMT

China’s communist regime has come under fire from global rights group Amnesty International for resuming the trial of a top activist for labor and women's rights activism and criticizing the government policies.

The trial of Li Qiaochu is an attempt by Chinese authorities to put a “veneer of legitimacy over years of harassment” against her, Sarah Brooks, head of the London-based watchdog’s China team, said in a statement.

“In reconvening Li Qiaochu’s trial, Chinese authorities are trying to put a veneer of legitimacy over years of harassment and detention aimed at silencing her peaceful dissent,” Brooks said on Dec. 19.

The trial on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power” had “vanishingly thin evidence” that amounted to little more than guilt by association, she said.

Brooks urged the Chinese authorities to release Li “immediately and unconditionally.”

“Li Qiaochu is on trial solely for exercising her right to freedom of expression,” Brooks said.

Li’s trial was scheduled to resume on Dec. 19 at the Linyi Economic and Technological Development Zone People’s Court.

She faces a jail term of five years or longer if convicted for alleged incitement. However, “there is no clarity,” on the date for the release of the judgment, Amnesty reported.

Li’s activism and research primarily focus on women’s rights and worker’s rights.

On Dec. 31, 2019, the police summoned Li and held her in custody for 24 hours at the Beijing Public Security Bureau.

She was questioned about the whereabouts of her partner Xu Zhiyong, who had attended an informal gathering of activists in the southeastern city of Xiamen earlier that month.

She was later arrested in February 2020 for criticizing the police’s treatment towards her and was held incommunicado under “residential surveillance at a designated location,” a move used by officials to hold individuals for up to six months outside the formal detention system.

She was released on bail in June 2020 before being arrested again in March 2021 on incitement charges after she tweeted about the harsh conditions at Linshu County Detention Center, where Xu Zhiyong was detained.

Xu Zhiyong is a prominent legal scholar and human rights activist committed to civil rights advocacy in China.

Xu was among the dozens of lawyers and activists who attended an informal gathering held in Xiamen, a city on China’s southeast coast, in December 2019, in which they discussed the civil society situation and current affairs in China.

The police later began summoning and detaining the meeting attendees including Xu who was later detained in February 2020.

He was charged with “subversion of state power” and was sentenced to a lengthy 14-year jail term in April 2023.

During the period from Xu’s detention to his sentencing, he and the other detainees were subjected to torture and other ill-treatment.

“Li should not suffer retaliation for speaking out against torture or publicizing views at odds with those of the government,” Brooks said.

“The Chinese authorities must launch an independent investigation into her allegations and ensure she is not subject to further ill-treatment,” Brooks added.

She further urged the Chinese authorities to permit Li to see her family and lawyers of her choice and seek adequate medical care.

Brooks pointed out that human rights defenders in China continue to face intimidation, harassment, arbitrary detention, as well as torture and other ill-treatment.

“Li’s trial highlights the deeply repressive environment for anyone who tries to advocate for human rights in China, even when their activities are entirely peaceful and protected under international law,” Brooks said.

Amnesty alleged that the harassment meted out to the activists was also extended to their family members and colleagues.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio
‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town ‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town
Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas
China blasted for rights activist’s trial China blasted for rights activist’s trial
Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site
Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hung Hoa

Diocese of Hung Hoa

Hung Hoa diocese, Vietnam's largest diocese in terms of area, borders China and Laos. It covers 48,072 square

Read more
Archdiocese of Merauke

Archdiocese of Merauke

In a land area of 90,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts: Merauke, Mappi and Boven

Read more
Diocese of Yanggu

Diocese of Yanggu

Liaocheng is a prefecture-level city in western Shandong province. It borders the provincial capital of Jinan to the

Read more
Diocese of Batticaloa

Diocese of Batticaloa

On 3. July 2012, the Holy Father Pope Benedict  XVI, by a special Bull created the Diocese of  Batticaloa, by

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.