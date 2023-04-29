News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
China blames Philippine patrol boat for near-crash

The latest is among a long string of incidents between the two countries in the contested waterway of the South China Sea

China blames Philippine patrol boat for near-crash

This photo taken on April 21 shows a Chinese coast guard ship patrolling before Subi reef (right) near the Philippine-occupied Thitu island in the disputed South China Sea. AFP was one of several media outlets invited to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats on a 1,670-kilometre (1,040-mile) patrol of the South China Sea, visiting a dozen islands and reefs. Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: April 29, 2023 07:05 AM GMT

Updated: April 29, 2023 07:17 AM GMT

China said Friday that a near-collision in the South China Sea between a Chinese coast guard ship and a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists was caused by the latter's "premeditated and provocative action".

The near-miss off the Spratly Islands on Sunday was the latest in a long string of incidents between China and the Philippines in the contested waterway.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

The latest row comes days before Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos is due to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss growing regional tensions. 

AFP was one of several media outlets invited to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats on a six-day patrol of the waters, visiting a dozen islands and reefs.

