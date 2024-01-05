News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

China bans new monks in Tibetan monastery

Move 'aims to wipe out Buddhist clergy, rituals, and practices followed by Tibetans in the region'

Tibetan Buddhist monks from re-established monasteries in India walk towards Kalachakra Teaching Ground in Bodhgaya, Bihar, India to attend Geshe Lharampa Degree Award Ceremony on Jan. 3.

Tibetan Buddhist monks from re-established monasteries in India walk towards Kalachakra Teaching Ground in Bodhgaya, Bihar, India to attend Geshe Lharampa Degree Award Ceremony on Jan. 3. (Photo: Tenjin Choejor/dalailama.com)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 05, 2024 03:02 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2024 03:18 AM GMT

Tibetans have expressed concerns after Chinese authorities banned the intake of new monks in a major Buddhist monastery amid ongoing suppression of religious and cultural freedom in the region, says a report.

For the first time, the Khyungbum Lura Monastery in Tibet’s Markham County has been banned from admitting new monks of all ages, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Jan. 3.

Earlier, the authorities had only prohibited the enrolment of minors  from joining the monasteries run by the Gelug, or Yellow Hat sect of Tibetan Buddhism.

An unnamed source from the region told RFA that the move was aimed at wiping out Buddhist clergy as well as the rituals and practices followed by Tibetans in the region.

“Without the regular intake of new monks, the move will lead to the eventual decline and closure of the monastery,” the source said.

This will leave “local Tibetans with no nearby places of worship during important religious ceremonies and nobody to [approach] to carry out important prayers and rituals, particularly on the death of loved ones,” the source added.The monastery currently has 80 monks, RFA reported citing sources in Tibet.

This is not first time the monks and monastery have faced the wrath of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In 1949, the monks strongly opposed China’s invasion and annexation of Tibet. Communist soldiers destroyed much of the monastery except for a lone stupa.

Local Tibetans and the remaining monks worked together to restore parts of the monastery after a liberalization program introduced in Tibet in the early 1980s.

Recently, the CCP’s influential United Front Work Department, which oversees religious, ethnic, and overseas affairs has intensified its efforts to enforce the “Regulations on Religious Affairs” law.

It stipulates that no religious activities can be held in schools or by educational bodies, and effectively bars Tibetans from enrolling in monasteries before they turn 18.

The Chinese authorities have also appointed a local administrator at Khyungbum Lura Monastery to oversee its operations which were traditionally run by senior monks in the monastery, RFA reported.

The monks have been allegedly threatened that the monastery will be shut down should they fail to comply with rules and regulations.

China has also enacted additional laws in the recent past to throttle religious activities.

In January 2021, China’s State Administration of Religious Affairs adopted the Administrative Measures for Religious Clergy regulation.

According to the regulation, all religious personnel are required to support President Xi Jinping’s plans for the “Sinicization of religion,” or “adaptation of religions to China’s socialist society” and work per the country’s national interest and ideology.

Sinicization is based on a political ideology that aims to impose strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy, and supporting the leadership of the CCP.

In July 2018, Chinese authorities removed young monks under the age of 15 from Jowo Ganden Shedrub Palgyeling Monastery in Dzachuka, RFA reported.

The move came shortly after China’s State Council released an updated version of its ‘Regulations on Religious Affairs’ in November 2017.

Since then, some Tibetan monks between 11 to 15 years of age have been forced to give up their robes and leave their monasteries in various Tibetan-populated provinces, including Dhitsa, Jakhyung, and other monasteries in Qinghai province.

Tibetan activists and rights groups have accused Beijing of tightening its grip on Tibet with controversial and repressive acts to gradually diminish Tibetan culture, language, and religion in order to crush all form of dissent against Chinese rule in the region.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan
Indian Christians disassociate from leaders over Modi’s Christmas party Indian Christians disassociate from leaders over Modi’s Christmas party
Philippines on a mission to invest in knowledge Philippines on a mission to invest in knowledge
Vietnam monk punished for exhibiting unverified Buddha hair Vietnam monk punished for exhibiting unverified Buddha hair
Dismay over Korean TV program mocking Christian marriage Dismay over Korean TV program mocking Christian marriage
Korean Catholics warned over 'Naju' Marian apparition Korean Catholics warned over 'Naju' Marian apparition
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Busan

Diocese of Busan

The Busan diocesan territory covers 3,267 square kilometers and includes Busan Metropolitan City, Ulsan Metropolitan

Read more
Diocese of Tuticorin

Diocese of Tuticorin

In a land area of 6,400 square kilometers, the Tuticorin diocesan territory covers the whole Tuticorin civil district

Read more
Diocese of Borongan

Diocese of Borongan

In a land area of 4,339.6 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Eastern Samar. Eastern

Read more
Diocese of Chanda

Diocese of Chanda

Diocese of Chanda, the first Syro-Malabar diocese in North India, was established as part of a Latin-rite province even

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.