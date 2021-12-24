X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'

Leaked document shows Chinese authorities ordered limits on festive celebrations

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 24, 2021 09:33 AM GMT

Updated: December 24, 2021 09:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history

Dec 23, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Dec 22, 2021
4

French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia

Dec 23, 2021
5

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
6

Khmer Rouge tribunal ends bid to put commander in dock

Dec 22, 2021
7

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India

Dec 22, 2021
8

Australia offers Cambodia 2.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Dec 22, 2021
9

Every day is Covid Christmas

Dec 21, 2021
10

Pakistani rock band strikes note of harmony

Dec 21, 2021
Support UCA News
China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'

A family enjoy a fraternal meal during Christmas in China. (Photo: www.chinahighlights.com)

A leaked document reveals that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has ordered restrictions on Christmas celebrations including in worship places, terming Christmas a “forbidden Western celebration.”

While the directive cites a surge in Covid-19 cases, it also urged implementation of the policy of Sinicization that strictly forbids celebration of Western culture and festivals, reports Bitter Winter, a magazine on human rights and religious liberty.

However, the order also suggests some “cosmetic” celebrations of Christmas by state-sanctioned churches to be photographed and broadcast to show there are no restrictions.

The media outlet said it had obtained a copy of the Chinese-language document and translated it. Authorities allegedly intended to keep it a secret to avoid any criticism in the West.  

The document, dated Dec. 20, was issued by the Department of Education of Rong’an county in Liuzhou city of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and addressed to all elementary schools and kindergartens. It is titled “Spreading the Chinese traditional culture and forbidding Western festival celebrations.”

“The day ‘Christmas’ or ‘Holy Night,’ which is coming, is imbued with deep Western religious culture. Some Western nations rely on their advanced technology and culture to spread their values and lifestyle in China, attracting our young people. Some business enterprises also want to take advantages of this celebration for business, so they create the surrounding feeling and social impact of this Western ‘feast.’ This is damaging our traditional Chinese culture,” it reads.

The directive ... urged people to contact the authorities immediately if anyone finds individuals and organizations arranging any Christmas event

Thus, the Department of Education decided to “prohibit teachers and students from organizing any celebration event of this Western festival. We trust all teachers and students in school, especially but not limited to [Communist] Party members, will follow and obey the rule from the CCP Central Committee, thus becoming a model of spreading Chinese culture.”

The directive also said a special officer has been designated at the County Public Security Bureau to handle complaints regarding the matter and urged people to contact the authorities immediately if anyone finds individuals and organizations arranging any Christmas event.

Communist China is an officially atheist state. However, it recognizes the legal entity of five organized religions — Buddhism, Taoism, Catholicism, Protestantism and Islam. The government strictly controls all religions and religious activities through various state-sanctioned bodies, while unregistered religious bodies have faced a crackdown for years.

Under the rule of current President Xi Jinping, the CCP leadership has adopted draconian policies to tighten control on religions and punish anyone who violates official norms for religions and religious bodies.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The 2018 regulations on religious affairs criminalize any religious activity deemed illegal and unauthorized by the state.

The communist regime has also made strong efforts to implement the policy of Sinicization, a profoundly political ideology that aims to impose strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy and supporting the leadership of the CCP.

US-based Christian group Open Doors ranks China 17th among 50 countries where Christians face severe forms of persecution.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean Catholic universities make eco-friendly nativity scenes
Korean Catholic universities make eco-friendly nativity scenes
South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye
South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye
Two more Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen artwork
Two more Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen artwork
Outrage as Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue
Outrage as Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue
Photo book on Catholic churches depicts history of Taiwan
Photo book on Catholic churches depicts history of Taiwan
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Support Us

Latest News

Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith
Dec 24, 2021
Interfaith bazar marks Christmas in Jerusalem despite disquiet
Dec 24, 2021
Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Uproar over Pakistani bakeries' boycott of Christmas cakes
Dec 24, 2021
Cardinal Bo under fire for meeting Myanmar coup leader
Dec 24, 2021
China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
Dec 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Dec 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Dec 24, 2021
The voice of the disappeared in Pakistan
Dec 24, 2021
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Dec 23, 2021

Features

Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Does celebrating Christmas really change anything

Does celebrating Christmas really change anything?
Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas

Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas
Tidings of comfort

Tidings of comfort
Memory at Christmas an American carol and biblical images

Memory at Christmas: an American carol and biblical images
Room

Room
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.