China bans art installation inspired by lockdown video

A viral video in 2002 showed Shanghai resident opposing his forced isolation by police after testing negative for Covid-19

A Chinese policeman stands outside a residential compound under lockdown in the Jing'an district of Shanghai on Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

Authorities in China have shut down an art installation that referred to the Chinese youth as the “last generation” by drawing inspiration from a controversial 2022 Shanghai lockdown video that showed authorities imposing forced isolation on Covid-19 negative individuals.

Beijing-based artist Li Wei’s installation "Manifesto" with the words "We Are the Last Generation, Thank You," in English and Chinese was closed, citing maintenance with no further details on its reopening, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on May 9.

“On May 6, the Shenzhen Yanhan Highland 404 Space, which hosted the exhibition, announced that it would be closed for maintenance," said a tweet from an account named "Mr. Li is not your teacher."

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

The tweet further added that the art installation had been open for just four days.

Gu Fang, a former Nanjing University lecturer, pointed out that Li’s works expressed the collective dissatisfaction of the Chinese youth among whom around 20 percent are unemployed, RFA reported.

"[Li Wei's] artwork expresses dissatisfaction and anger, wondering whether modern life is even worth living," Gu said.

Li’s work was part of a contemporary art exhibition to mark the anniversary of the 1919 May Fourth Movement.

The May Fourth Movement was an intellectual revolution and a socio-political reform movement that occurred between 1917–21 promoting national independence, emancipation of the individual, and rebuilding society and culture.

The installation had taken the words from a viral video that showed a Shanghai resident opposing his forced isolation by police officials in 2022, RFA reported.

According to reports, the resident had said that he and his family members had tested negative and there was no need for them to go to the isolation camp.

In response to the threats from the police officials that up to three generations of his family would be affected if he failed to comply, the man had said "We're the last generation. Thank you."

The video published on Chinese social media platforms in May 2022 gained immense traction and drew the ire of the ruling Chinese Communist Party-backed censors.

The Chinese censors have repeatedly removed references to the video and any related content, reports say.

Due to the extensive censoring and detaining of dissidents, the Chinese youth have resorted to passive means of protest.

Gu stated that the youth have a pessimistic outlook due to the lack of employment prospects and they address themselves as the "last generation," or "the People Who Say No to Four Things."

The followers of this unique method of protest avoid dating, marriage, mortgage, and raising kids, RFA reported.

"Their outlook is grim in terms of basic material security," Gu said further adding that the phrase “we are the last generation” shows the psychological distress that the Chinese youth collectively face.

The Chinese authorities have attempted to tackle unemployment through "rural revitalization" projects wherein youth from urban areas are sent to the rural areas, reports say.

China’s southern province of Guangdong had reportedly launched a scheme to send around 300,000 youth from urban areas to rural areas.

Earlier, President Xi Jinping had praised the young people who had "gone down to the villages and fields" as part of the campaign in a letter to students at the China Agricultural University to mark May Fourth.

According to state media, Xi urged for "orderly guidance" of college graduates, skilled businesspeople, migrant workers, and enterprises to "return to their hometowns," with young people being "the most dynamic force" in China.

However, many feel that the entire project is a sham and that the urban youth only show off rather than engage with the local environment.

Chinese social media site Weibo user “Gray_Production_Circle” in a July 2022 story criticized the "rural volunteer" phenomenon as a new trend for Chinese social media influencers.

"Many rural villages have become places for Internet celebrities and beautiful women to check in and 'show off their skills,'" the story said.

China’s economy has seen a sharp decline in terms of household income growth.

According to a January 2023 Council for Foreign Affairs report, in December 2022 the unemployment rate stood at 5.5 percent, down from 6.1 percent in April but still well above the historical average.

The youth unemployment rate (workers aged 16 to 23) was 16.6 percent in December, down from its July peak but still above the 2021 average of 14.2 percent.

