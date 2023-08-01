News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
China arrests Uyghur mother for challenging son’s jailing

Chinese authorities accused of arresting and jailing Uyghur Muslims amid a genocidal crackdown on the minority group

China arrests Uyghur mother for challenging son's jailing

Rahile Jalalidin is seen with her son Zulyar Yasin in this file image. Rahile Jalalidin has been arrested for challenging her son's 15-year jailing for alleged illegal travel to Turkey ten years ago. (Photo: RFA)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 01, 2023 10:45 AM GMT

Updated: August 01, 2023 10:52 AM GMT

Security forces in China’s restive Xinjing region have arrested an Uyghur mother for challenging her son’s 15-year jail term over a decade-old travel to Turkey, says a report.

Norway-based Uyghur Hjelp which maintains a list of Uyghurs arrested and detained by authorities in Xinjiang reported that Rahile Jalalidin was arrested from Tengritagh district, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on July 31.

Abdulweli Ayup, a Xinjiang-born Uyghur activist and linguist who runs Uyghur Hjelp pointed out that Jalalidin’s arrest was the result of her efforts to uncover the truth behind her son’s punishment.

“Rahile’s courage to express her dissatisfaction with her son’s heavy penalty and her efforts to reach out to relevant authorities despite the situation might have been the reason for her arrest,” Ayup said.

The State Security police had allegedly arrested Jalalidin on July 22 following her complaints to the administrative authorities at Tengritagh about her son’s jail term. The details of her arrest were only known recently.

Her son, Zulyar Yasin, a student at Fujian Agricultural and Forestry University in Fuzhou, China, was arrested and charged by the authorities for illegal travel to Turkey in 2013.

He was subsequently convicted and handed down a jail term of 15 years, which was challenged by Jalalidin who reportedly faced mental trauma over her son’s plight.

Jalalidin had said that she would sue the prosecutor’s office and the political law committee, arguing that her son’s education in Turkey was not illegal and that he had returned and passed his college exams.

Ayup alleged that Jalalidin’s arrest was the direct result of her disagreement with her son’s punishment and pursuing the matter despite threats of retaliation from the authorities.

“Her involvement in this matter was seen as a disagreement with the state’s policies by these [Tengritagh] authorities,” Ayup said.

“As a consequence, they warned and threatened her, implying that she might face arrest and trouble if she persisted with her efforts,” Ayup alleged.

Xinjiang authorities have been arresting and jailing Uyghurs for alleged extremist behavior or actions they deem to threaten national security, RFA reported.

The arrests and court cases include previous trips abroad, having contacts abroad, participating in religious activities, or engaging in disruptive behavior.

An unnamed state security police officer told RFA that Jalalidin is in detention but could not provide further information about her sentence.

“I do not know where she is currently being held, and I cannot search for her information using her name. We are unable to disclose the location or the specific prison she was taken to,” the unnamed officer said.

When further details were sought on Jalalidin’s condition, the officer advised the RFA team to approach the local police station in Tengritagh where she was arrested.

“If you want to obtain any information you will need to visit the police station here. I can’t tell you anything over the phone,” the unnamed official said.

Earlier in July 2023, a Chinese court had sentenced an Uyghur student Kamile Wayit, 19, to three years imprisonment for supporting terrorism by posting a video of the white paper movement last November on her social media handles.

China is accused of a genocidal crackdown on the minority Uyghur community under the pretext of crushing extremism among the Turkic Muslim minority group.

Since 2014, the Communist regime has unleashed a systematic, genocidal pogrom to crush Muslim Uyghur and other minorities, a culmination of longstanding Chinese-Uyghur conflict amid an active insurgency, rights groups say.

An estimated one million Muslims, mostly Uyghurs, are reportedly detained in secretive detention camps in Xinjiang, where they face brutal oppression, including forced abortion, forced sterilization, forced birth control, rape, forced labor, torture, internment, brainwashing, and killings.

Beijing has denied the allegations and claimed the measures in Xinjiang are a part of regular security measures to tackle threats and violence against extremist insurgency in the region.

China arrests Uyghur mother for challenging son's jailing
