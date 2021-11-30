X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

China

China arrests Protestant pastor for joining religious conference

Several members of Zion Reformed Church face charges of illegal border crossing in Shanxi province

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 30, 2021 07:40 AM GMT

Updated: November 30, 2021 08:06 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
2

Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

Nov 29, 2021
3

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys

Nov 29, 2021
4

Thou shalt not kill

Nov 29, 2021
5

Thailand’s new curbs further harm press freedom

Nov 29, 2021
6

Filipino lay minister gunned down in Cebu City

Nov 29, 2021
7

Building a church of communion, participation and mission

Nov 29, 2021
8

Filipino pastor claims new Covid variant is God's punishment

Nov 29, 2021
9

Defrocked Timor-Leste priest's trial reaches final stage

Nov 29, 2021
10

Toxic air pollution chokes India, Pakistan

Nov 29, 2021
Support UCA News
China arrests Protestant pastor for joining religious conference

Protestant pastor An Yankui of Zion Reformed Church in Fenyang in Shanxi province of China with his family members. An was arrested last week on charges of illegal border crossing. (Photo: China Aid)  

Chinese authorities have arrested a Protestant pastor on charges of illegal border crossing nearly two years after he joined a religious conference in Malaysia.

Fenyang Municipal Bureau of Public Security in Shanxi province in northern China detained An Yankui, a minister of Zion Reformed Church, last week.

His arrest became public after his wife Yao Congya received a detention notice from authorities on Nov. 24, reports China Aid, a US-based Christian group monitoring human rights and religious freedom in the communist country.

“As per the Criminal Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China Article 82, on November 22, 2021, our bureau criminally detained An Yankui, who was suspected of illegally crossing the national border, and he is detained at Fangshan County Detention Center at present,” the detention notice reads.

An Yankui and Zhang Chenghao, a co-worker of the church, were detained by public security agents after Sunday service on Nov. 21. There was no update on their whereabouts for over 24 hours. As their family members made frantic phone calls, authorities served the detention notice. 

Their detention follows the arrest of five members of Zion Reformed Church in Fenyang in July. Zhang Ligong, Wang Runyun, Zhang Yaowen, Wang Shiqiang and Song Shoushan were part of a church group who joined the Gospel and Culture Conference 2020 organized by Stephen Tong Tjong Eng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

I sent out the prayer request in the hope that you all can lift us up and comfort the family members we are concerned about

All held official passports of China and entered Malaysia legally, but they have been charged with illegally crossing the national border, China Aid says.

Family members of the arrested Christians said authorities asked them to join the state-controlled Three-Self Churches on multiple occasions, but they turned down the request “gently and affirmatively.”

Yao Congyao said uniformed and plain-clothed officials raided their home on Nov. 21 and escorted her husband An Yankui and her out of the home. Besides arresting An, police also seized all electronic devices and some books.  

Yao lamented that An had a valid passport and visa when he visited Malaysia for the week-long trip early last year.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

She made a prayer request to members of the church seeking An’s release and reminded them to be cautious to avoid similar charges.

“I sent out the prayer request in the hope that you all can lift us up and comfort the family members we are concerned about. Most of all, I want to give a warning to each person that you should use caution if you travel abroad so as not to be charged with illegally crossing the national border," Yao reportedly said.

Officially atheist communist China acknowledges legal entity of five religions – Buddhism, Taoism, Catholicism, Protestantism and Islam. It bans dozens of fringe religious groups and movements collectively branded as Xie Jiao (evil cults) that includes controversial groups like Falun Gong and the Church of Almighty God.

Officially recognized religious groups and their activities are strictly controlled by the state in China.

The authorities attempt to control Catholic Church with two state-sanctioned bodies — the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA) and the Bishops’ Conference of Catholic Church in China (BCCCC). Protestant churches are required to pledge allegiance to the Three-Self Churches.

Religious groups, their members and clergy face punishments including violence and jailing if they are charged with violating repressive legislation such as the 2018 regulations on religious affairs and the policy of Sinicization, a political ideology seeking to impose strict rules on society and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy and supporting the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

US-based Christian group Open Doors lists China 17th among 50 countries where Christians face severe forms of persecution.  

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean Church raises funds to renovate care homes for elderly
Korean Church raises funds to renovate care homes for elderly
Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over virus variant
Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over virus variant
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Korean saint Andrew Kim to be enshrined in Africa
Korean saint Andrew Kim to be enshrined in Africa
Korean bishops support closure of zinc factory to save environment
Korean bishops support closure of zinc factory to save environment
China's birthrate plummets to lowest figure in decades
China's birthrate plummets to lowest figure in decades
Support Us

Latest News

Hindu activists intensify attacks on Indian Christian prayer meets
Nov 30, 2021
More than 200 Rohingya arrested by navy off Myanmar coast
Nov 30, 2021
Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince
Nov 30, 2021
Filipino Catholics begin communal prayer for 2022 elections
Nov 30, 2021
China arrests Protestant pastor for joining religious conference
Nov 30, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021
Building a church of communion, participation and mission
Nov 29, 2021
Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Nov 27, 2021
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021

Features

Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children
Nov 30, 2021
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How the Vatican handles a beleaguered bishops resignation

How the Vatican handles a beleaguered bishop’s resignation

Synodality and Catholicism as a set of communicating vessels

Synodality and Catholicism as a set of communicating vessels
Dont overromanticize adoption in pursuit of prolife goals

Don't overromanticize adoption in pursuit of pro-life goals
Colombian bishops in Advent message call for good politics selfless service

Colombian bishops in Advent message call for good politics, selfless service
A crucial choice how the Church selects its bishops

A crucial choice: how the Church selects its bishops
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.