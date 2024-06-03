News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
China accused of suppressing Tiananmen commemorations

The communist nation is seeking to erase the memory of mass killings 35 years ago on June 4, alleges HRW
People gather to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre in California in the US on June 2.

People gather to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre in California in the US on June 2. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 03, 2024 10:16 AM GMT
Updated: June 03, 2024 11:07 AM GMT

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Chinese government of pre-emptively jailing activists to suppress discussions and commemorations of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre on its 35th anniversary on June 4.

In a press statement published on June 2, HRW’s acting China director Maya Wang alleged that authorities in China and Hong Kong were imprisoning those who have sought to honor the memory of the victims.

“The Chinese government is seeking to erase [the] memory of the Tiananmen Massacre throughout China and in Hong Kong,” Wang said in the statement published on HRW’s website.

“But 35 years on, the government has been unable to extinguish the flames of remembrance for those risking all to promote respect for democracy and human rights in China,” Wang emphasized.

Chinese authorities have refused to acknowledge responsibility for the mass killings or provide redress for victims and their families, HRW said.

The People’s Liberation Army, through a violent crackdown, ended the months-long student-led protests in Beijing on June 4, 1989. It is estimated that hundreds, perhaps thousands, died in the military action.

China's communist leadership has banned discussions on the Tiananmen events, and commemoration of the hundreds killed -- by some estimates, more than 1,000 -- has long been forbidden in the country and its territories such as Hong Kong.

The HRW statement highlighted the various arrests carried out against those empathizing with the Tiananmen victims.

On April 3, 2023, Xu Guang, a 1989 student leader, was sentenced to four years in prison for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

He was detained in May 2022, after he demanded that the Chinese government acknowledge the Tiananmen Massacre and held a sign calling for redress at a local police station in May 2022.

The Tiananmen Mothers, a group of relatives of victims of the massacre, said Zhan Xianling, founder of the group, has been under surveillance with guards posted outside her home, HRW said.

Other activists, such as Pu Zhiqiang, a human rights lawyer who had been a student representative at Tiananmen, and Ji Feng, a student leader in Guizhou, are also under alleged surveillance.

In May this year, Hong Kong police arrested seven people, including the already detained lawyer-activist Chow Hang-tung and her 65-year-old mother, for alleged “seditious” posts regarding an “upcoming sensitive date.”

Chow was one of the organizers of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen vigil with the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

Reportedly, these arrests were the first in Hong Kong after its legislature adopted Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, known as “Article 23.”

The ordinance “punishes peaceful speech and civil society activism with heavy prison sentences,” HRW alleged.

Chow and two other members of the Hong Kong Alliance also face potential life sentences on charges of “inciting subversion” under Hong Kong’s draconian National Security Law and are awaiting a trial date.

“The Chinese government has long ignored domestic and international calls for justice for the Tiananmen Massacre,” HRW said.

HRW pointed out that some of the sanctions that the European Union and the United States imposed at the time against Beijing have over the years been “weakened or evaded.”

“The lack of a sustained and coordinated international response to the Tiananmen Massacre and [the] ensuing crackdown has contributed to Beijing’s increasingly brazen human rights violations,” HRW lamented.

Wang urged the international community to “not give Beijing a pass for failing to address the Tiananmen Massacre atrocities or its continuing persecution of those keeping the memory of the massacre alive.”

HRW urged the Chinese government to respect the rights of the Tiananmen victims and their supporters, apologize to the Tiananmen Mothers, publish the names of all who died or were wrongfully imprisoned, and appropriately compensate the victims’ families.

HRW also called for an independent public inquiry into the massacre and its aftermath, promptly publish the findings and conclusions, allow the unconditional return of Chinese citizens who were exiled for their connections to the rebellion, and investigate all government and military officials involved and appropriately prosecute them.

