News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

China accused of linguistic 'genocide' in Mongolia

Authorities ask schools in Inner Mongolia to switch to Mandarin from Mongolian-based classes from September

China accused of linguistic 'genocide' in Mongolia

In this Sept. 10, 2020 photo, policemen stand guard outside a school in Tongliao, in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region, following protests over a new bilingual education policy implemented by the Chinese government. (Photo: Noel Celis/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 12, 2023 10:48 AM GMT

Updated: April 12, 2023 10:58 AM GMT

A rights group has accused China’s communist regime of continuing a “cultural genocide” with an attempt to replace ethnic Mongolian language-based education with Mandarin Chinese in Inner Mongolia province.

In a statement on April 11, the US-based Southern Mongolian Human Rights Center said it deplores Chinese authorities’ order asking schools in the province to introduce Mandarin-medium teaching and stop Mongolian-based classes from September.

The group said it has obtained a 52-minute audio recording of the principal of 30th Middle School in the provincial capital Huhhot during a parents-teachers meeting. The recording reveals the principal informing parents about the decision

“Under the directive from the Central Government, all Mongolian schools across the region will use the national common language [Chinese] as the language of instruction starting September 1 this year,” the principal said.

He further added that “the same policy will take effect in the 30th Middle School starting May 1 this year.”

The group also pointed out that a written notice was issued to Mongolian parents stating that the Mongolian entrance exams will be conducted exclusively in Chinese in 2025 for high school students, and in 2028 for college students.

The group alleged that the complete ban on the Mongolian language in Southern Mongolia was “well planned and systematic” and “was the finishing touch of China’s long-running cultural genocide project.”

The Chinese Communist Party-led regime in 2020 tried to impose a “Second Generation Bilingual Education” policy on the roughly six million people in Inner Mongolia, also known as Southern Mongolia to “Firmly Inculcate the Chinese Nationality Common Identity.”

The move had drawn widespread protests in the region from August to September 2020 with more than 300,000 Mongolian students taking to the streets.

Reportedly, millions of parents and teachers staged a sweeping school boycott, rejecting the removal of the Mongolian language from the region’s educational system.

The Chinese authorities had initially claimed that the language change from Mandarin to Chinese would affect only three subjects -- literature, history, and politics.

The Chinese regime reportedly used the mass protests to outlaw Mongolian language education, publicly announcing that the “education in minority languages as local legislations stipulated is unconstitutional” at the Chinese National Congress, according to China’s state-run People’s Daily newspaper.

Following the decision of the national congress the local authorities mobilized and banned learning Mongolian outside campuses.

On Jan. 9, 2021, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Department of Education issued a document that effectively banned “any school from gathering students to offer extracurricular learning courses or teaching new courses,” the group said.

The group fears that the recently emerged audio has given a clear indication that there will be a blanket ban aimed at completely erasing the Mongolian language from the hearts and minds of the people.

In 2022, Enghebatu Togochog, the rights group’s director, testified before the United State Congressional-Executive Commission on China about China’s forced cultural suppression and conversion of Mongolians, Uyghurs, and Tibetans.

He accused China of conducting a barrage of rights violations which include “genocide, ethnic cleansing, political purge, economic exploitation, cultural eradication, linguistic assimilation, social marginalization, resource extraction, and environmental destruction,” in the region.

He told the committee that as part of the 2020 revolt against the language change an estimated 8,000–10,000 Southern Mongolians have been arrested, detained, jailed, and placed under house arrest.

Togochog also alleged that in January 2021 all government mouthpieces, including the Inner Mongolia Radio and Television Mongolian language services, were ordered to start replacing Mongolian cultural programs with Chinese ones.

In his address to the US congressional body, he highlighted the suppression of Mongolian traditional rituals and cultures and the demolition or defacement of Mongolian historical figures.

“Whatever form the campaign may take, the ultimate goal of the Chinese authorities is the same: wipe out the language, culture, and identity of these three peoples and force them to adopt the so-called 'zhong hua,' or, simply put, 'Chinese nationality,'” Togochog said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Fueling pessimism in Japan with dubious surveys Fueling pessimism in Japan with dubious surveys
Vietnam jails independent journalist for six years Vietnam jails independent journalist for six years
Appeal for peace after three Indian churches razed Appeal for peace after three Indian churches razed
China accused of linguistic 'genocide' in Mongolia China accused of linguistic 'genocide' in Mongolia
Many flee homes after 8 Christians killed in Bangladesh Many flee homes after 8 Christians killed in Bangladesh
Pakistan's neo-Christian groups face state harassment Pakistan's neo-Christian groups face state harassment
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.