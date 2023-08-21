China accused of ‘disturbing’ Tibet’s yogurt festival

Heavy police presence and restrictions were in place as Tibetan Buddhists marked the centuries-old festivities

Tibetans gather in front a huge painting of Buddha during the yogurt festival in this file photo: (Credit: Wonders of Tibet)

Tibet’s pro-Bejing administration has deployed large number of police and tightened restrictions on Tibetans that marred the region’s centuries-old yogurt festival, says a report.

The yogurt festival dates back thousands of years and is one of the most popular festivals in Tibetan Buddhism and culture. It is held from Aug. 16-22.

People offer yogurt made from yak milk to Buddhist monks who have completed their annual religious retreats, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

During the festivities in Lhasa, the capital of Tibetan Autonomous Region, followers of Tibetan Buddhism view a 500-square-meter (5,382-square-meter) embroidered thangka portrait of the Buddha displayed at Drepung Monastery.

The portrait is later displayed at Sera Monastery.

But a large number of Chinese police watched the crowds and set up inspection booths along the streets in Lhasa to check devotees’ identity cards amid the celebrations, local sources told RFA.

The heavy surveillance comes as Chinese authorities are maintaining a tight grip on Tibet, restricting Tibetans’ political activities and peaceful expression of cultural and religious identity.

Tibetans frequently complain of discrimination and human rights abuses by Chinese authorities and policies they say are aimed at eradicating their national and cultural identity.

Besides religious observances, the yogurt festival also features performances of traditional Tibetan opera, ethnic songs and dances, cultural exhibitions, and picnics.

The report stated that an official directive has barred government employees in Lhasa from attending religious activities related to the festival and taking part in any gatherings.

They were ordered not to engage in activities that disregard China’s communist government.

Government retirees are also barred from engaging in religious activities and visiting local monasteries.

The directive states that they must educate their children about remaining loyal to the Chinese Communist Party and to value its socialist principles.

