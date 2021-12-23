X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Thailand

Child's death highlights gun safety issues in Thailand

Incident the latest in a seemingly endless series of injuries and deaths caused by firearms in the Southeast Asian country

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: December 23, 2021 06:46 AM GMT

Updated: December 23, 2021 06:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'

Dec 20, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Dec 22, 2021
4

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
5

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India

Dec 22, 2021
6

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history

Dec 23, 2021
7

Khmer Rouge tribunal ends bid to put commander in dock

Dec 22, 2021
8

More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China

Dec 20, 2021
9

Australia offers Cambodia 2.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Dec 22, 2021
10

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre

Dec 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Child's death highlights gun safety issues in Thailand

Guns are set up in a window display at the Ratchasima Gun Shop, located near a shopping mall where a mass shooting took place in the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima in February 2020 when a rogue soldier shot dead 29 people. (Photo: AFP)

The death of a five-year-old girl in Thailand while at play with a shotgun has highlighted gun safety issues in a country that has the highest rate of gun violence in Southeast Asia.

The girl died earlier this week from wounds she suffered while playing with a loaded shotgun with two boys, aged six and seven, at a village chief’s house in the central Thai province of Kanchanaburi.

The child was severely wounded in both legs when the shotgun discharged and died of excessive blood loss before she could be taken to hospital.

Although the village chief had a license to own the gun, police said, the firearm had been left unsecured and within reach of the children.

“This is certainly criminal negligence. Horrible,” a Thai woman noted in an online comment, echoing a similar sentiment expressed in the wake of the tragedy.

“Criminal negligence — a village headman leaving a loaded shotgun lying about in a room where children were left to play,” added another commenter.

In my village many people have guns to protect themselves. Otherwise, it can be dangerous if you get into an argument with another villager

“This one is on the village chief. Poor adult supervision at that house as he knew what was in that room,” a third commenter explained. “And why a loaded gun when a shotgun shell can be kept separately?”

The death of the child is the latest in a seemingly endless series of injuries and deaths caused by firearms in Thailand, whose rate of gun violence per capita exceeds the rate in the United States.

According to a study by experts at the University of Washington, there were 4.45 deaths by shooting per 100,000 people in Thailand in 2016, which was more than the average annual rate of gun-related deaths per 100,000 in the United States, a country known for high rates of gun violence.

There are over 6 million registered firearms in private hands in Thailand with millions more held illegally in a nation of 69 million, according to experts.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Gun ownership is especially common in some rural areas where many local men carry forearms to defend themselves should disputes with someone escalate to the point of violence.

“In my village many people have guns to protect themselves. Otherwise, it can be dangerous if you get into an argument with another villager,” Suwisa Sukchuang, a native of Nakhon Sri Thammarat, a southern province notorious for gun violence, told UCA News.

Exacerbating matters is that despite the Buddhist faith placing an emphasis on self-control, many local Buddhists have hair-trigger tempers, which can flare up into deadly violence in an instant.

“Sometimes we get into a conflict and guns seem to be the answer. Guns make people equal,” Naras Savestanan, a prominent police officer, noted.

Guns remain easy to obtain both legally and illegally in a country where firearms can even be purchased illegally with relative ease online

In addition to violence committed with guns, firearms also claim victims accidentally when they are handled or stored in an unsafe manner as happened to the children in Kanchanaburi.

Gun safety advocates have been calling for tougher measures on firearms ownership in Thailand, but such calls have so far resulted in little tangible action.

Guns remain easy to obtain both legally and illegally in a country where firearms can even be purchased illegally with relative ease online, according to experts.

At the same time, many gun owners have had little or no training in how to handle and store their lethal weapons properly.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Melanesian bishops call for Papua peace talks
Melanesian bishops call for Papua peace talks
Philippine priest chides Duterte for mocking clergy
Philippine priest chides Duterte for mocking clergy
Call for Indonesian women to cover up sparks backlash
Call for Indonesian women to cover up sparks backlash
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Malaysia flood death toll rises to 27
Malaysia flood death toll rises to 27
Myanmar shadow govt calls for urgent aid for refugees
Myanmar shadow govt calls for urgent aid for refugees
Support Us

Latest News

India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Church attacked in India's tech hub in Karnataka
Dec 23, 2021
Melanesian bishops call for Papua peace talks
Dec 23, 2021
Philippine priest chides Duterte for mocking clergy
Dec 23, 2021
Call for Indonesian women to cover up sparks backlash
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Dec 23, 2021
The cop will decide your faith and fate in India
Dec 22, 2021
Can the Asian Church ignore same-sex unions at diocesan synods?
Dec 22, 2021
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines
Dec 21, 2021

Features

India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christmas and our own lifes journey

Christmas and our own life's journey
American nuns do their part to help Afghan refugees

American nuns do their part to help Afghan refugees

Haitis Catholic bishops launch cry of alarm before Christmas

Haiti’s Catholic bishops launch cry of alarm before Christmas
Ten women who impacted the Church in Africa in 2021

Ten women who impacted the Church in Africa in 2021
Catholic schools in Lebanon are on life support

Catholic schools in Lebanon are on life support
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.