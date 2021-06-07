Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam

Those who offer gifts to children on Children's Day, June 1, are usually their parents or close relatives. However, in some places in Vietnam gift givers are complete strangers, the recipients are not born yet and the venue is a cemetery for unborn babies.

While many people including couples who turn down their fetuses' right to life seem not to be tormented by acts of terminating pregnancies, a group of pro-life volunteers are deeply attached to innocent aborted fetuses and have quietly buried tens of thousands at a Catholic-run cemetery in An Duong district of Hai Phong city for years.

They hold special celebrations for abortions at the special cemetery on Children's Day. They offer gifts of love and dignity to unborn babies by placing white flowers and toys on graves as a way to console their souls. They also pray for their pro-life activities.

This year the coronavirus outbreak did not allow them to hold such ceremonies but more than a dozen volunteers also cleaned graves and statues of angels, cut grass around them and decorated graves with candles, flowers and colorful pinwheels to bring joy to babies who are terminated before their birth.

