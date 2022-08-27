News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Children 'going to bed hungry' in Sri Lanka: UN

UNICEF has issued an appeal for $25 million to meet urgent needs for at least half of Sri Lanka's child population

Children 'going to bed hungry' in Sri Lanka: UN
Protesters sit at their makeshift camp during an ongoing protest amid economic crisis near Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Aug. 3. (Photo: AFP)

 

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 27, 2022 07:55 AM GMT

Updated: August 27, 2022 07:59 AM GMT

Children in Sri Lanka are "going to bed hungry" because of the island nation's economic crisis, the UN said Friday, warning other South Asian countries could be approaching similar shortages.

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst downturn on record after running out of foreign currency to buy imports, leaving scarce supplies of food, fuel and other essentials.

The crisis was being acutely felt by families who were "skipping regular meals" because kitchen staples were becoming unaffordable, said George Laryea-Adjei, the South Asia director for the UN children's agency (UNICEF).

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Children are going to bed hungry, unsure of where their next meal will come from," he told reporters.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and is currently in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Soaring energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have also battered neighbouring economies, and Laryea-Adjei said other countries in the region could face their own nutrition crises.

"Acute economic precarity and inflation across South Asia is poised to further threaten the lives of children," he said.

"What I saw in Sri Lanka is a caution for other countries in South Asia."

UNICEF has issued an appeal for $25 million to meet urgent needs for at least half of Sri Lanka's child population.

The government this month issued its own appeal to tackle rapidly spreading malnutrition among children.

Official figures in 2021 showed 127,000 out of 570,000 pre-school students nationwide were malnourished.

Since then, officials believe the figures have skyrocketed because of the full impact of food shortages and spiralling inflation.

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned last month after thousands of protesters, infuriated by the country's predicament, stormed his official residence .

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Children 'going to bed hungry' in Sri Lanka: UN Children 'going to bed hungry' in Sri Lanka: UN
Russia blocks adoption of nuclear disarmament text Russia blocks adoption of nuclear disarmament text
Ukraine summons nuncio over papal comments Ukraine summons nuncio over papal comments
Forgiveness only weapon against war, pope says Forgiveness only weapon against war, pope says
Attacks on pregnancy centers in US due to misunderstanding Attacks on pregnancy centers in US due to misunderstanding
Thailand recognizes Catholic churches after 93-year wait Thailand recognizes Catholic churches after 93-year wait
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Ways of Seeing

Ways of Seeing

Maybe it is time to begin again the meditative handling of beads in time of prayer

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.