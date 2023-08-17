News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Childless couples rise amid population dip in Hong Kong

Chinese-ruled territory recorded world’s lowest fertility rate in April, the United Nations Population Fund reported

Professor Paul Yip (middle), Dr. Mona Lam (right) and Sun Chan (left) are seen during the release of the 'Family Planning Knowledge, Attitude and Practice in Hong Kong Survey' 2022 on Aug. 15

Professor Paul Yip (middle), Dr. Mona Lam (right) and Sun Chan (left) are seen during the release of the 'Family Planning Knowledge, Attitude and Practice in Hong Kong Survey' 2022 on Aug. 15. (Photo: The Family Planning Association of Hong Kong)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 17, 2023 03:03 AM GMT

Updated: August 17, 2023 06:18 AM GMT

A charity organization has called for enhanced fertility-related services and policies after a recent survey found the number of childless couples doubled in the Chinese-ruled city in the past five years, says a report.

Some 43.2 percent of a total of 1,502 women surveyed by the Family Planning Association of Hong Kong (FPAHK) had no children, up from 20.6 percent in 2017, Hong Kong Free Press reported Aug. 16.

The surveyed women, aged 15 to 49, were either married or living with their partners between September to December 2022. Their spouses have also been surveyed.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The number of women with one child decreased from 38.3 percent to 27.4 percent, it found.

The fertility rate, the average number of children per woman, plunged to a record low of 0.9.

Public health experts consider 2.1 as the replacement level of fertility.

The FPAHK released the survey during a press conference on Aug. 15 and called for “enhanced fertility-related services and policies” to tackle the demographic decline. The group has conducted five-yearly “Family Planning Knowledge, Attitude and Practice in Hong Kong Surveys” since 1967.

The association said that “significantly higher proportions of women” supported various public policies and financial incentives to encourage births in 2022 compared to in 2017.

“Regarding possible public policies to encourage childbirth, more women in this survey compared with five years earlier suggested various financial incentives, strengthened parental support from employers and society and improvement in the quality of education,” the association said.

Such support and assistance “might encourage them to have more children, particularly among women with only one child, followed by those without children,” the association said.

It pointed out that nearly half of the respondents (49.7 percent women; 46.5 percent men) regarded “two children” as ideal.

The survey also showed the trend of women desirous of having another child increased from 15.3 percent in 2017 to 22 percent in 2022.

The survey also touched on the various reasons for deciding to have only one child.

“Attained ideal parity [number of children]” was a major reason quoted by single-child families followed by “heavy responsibilities” and “dislike [of] children.”

For childless couples, the reasons were in reverse order with a majority of them expressing their “dislike [of] children” followed by “heavy responsibilities,” and “attained ideal parity [number of children].”

The association also voiced its alarm on the practice of illegal abortion or self-induced abortions.

Around 5 percent of women had opted for illegal abortion in Hong Kong or purchased drugs for self-induced abortion.

The remaining 61.2 percent of women had an abortion performed legally at the association facility or hospitals in Hong Kong and 29.8 percent of them underwent the procedure in Mainland China.

The survey indicated a steady decline in abortion cases from 11.5 percent in 2017 to 8.3 percent in 2022.

Hong Kong recorded world’s lowest fertility rate in April this year, the United Nations Population Fund reported.

It also recorded 0.8 live births per woman in contrast to the global average of 2.3 live births per woman, the report stated.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan president bids to woo Tamil community Sri Lankan president bids to woo Tamil community
Priests and lay workers to help monitor Colombia ceasefire Priests and lay workers to help monitor Colombia ceasefire
Letters reveal disgraced Alabama priest believes it's 'Jesus' will' Letters reveal disgraced Alabama priest believes it's 'Jesus' will'
'Miraculous' survival of Maui Catholic church seen as sign of hope 'Miraculous' survival of Maui Catholic church seen as sign of hope
Saudi executes US national found guilty of killing Egyptian father Saudi executes US national found guilty of killing Egyptian father
NATO moves should make Asian poor worry NATO moves should make Asian poor worry
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

The Military Ordinariate of the Philippines or MOP is a diocese for the men and women in uniform of Armed Forces of the

Read more
Diocese of Butuan

Diocese of Butuan

In a land area of 11,276.85 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Butuan and the civil Provinces

Read more
Diocese of Agats

Diocese of Agats

Agats diocese covers an area of 37,000 square kilometers that comprises the whole of Asmat district and a small part of

Read more
Diocese of Chilaw

Diocese of Chilaw

Chilaw is a coastal area in the northwestern province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 3,013.4 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.