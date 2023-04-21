News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people

Some young mothers leave their babies at garbage dumps or in front of convents for Catholic nuns to raise them

Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people

Ho Thi Buoi (left) from the Pako ethnic community waits for a medical check-up with her baby at a public health center in Thua Thien Hue province on April 6. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 21, 2023 10:28 AM GMT

Updated: April 21, 2023 10:29 AM GMT

Ho Thi Buoi had to cease her studies after the 15-year-old became pregnant last year. She now looks after her eight-month-old daughter, fathered by her 19-year-old husband.

Their families, belonging to the Pako ethnic community in Vietnam, arranged a quiet wedding party as both of them were minors at the time of marriage.

“Now, we are at my parents’ house and live on my husband’s salary,” the girl with long black hair and sparkling eyes said. 

She hails from A Luoi district of the south-central province of Thua Thien Hue. Her husband now works as a laborer at construction sites in the southern province of Binh Duong, and sends her two million dong (US$85) per month.

“We lost opportunities to study for a better future,” she said.

Buoi said local nuns provide her daughter with milk and rice per month as she lacks adequate nourishment.

Ho Van Hua from the Pako ethnic community works at rubber plantations to support his four-member family. The 19-year-old father of two said his undernourished children are given healthcare services by Nam Dong Parish and Caritas workers in Thua Thien who also helped him repair his house. 

Kan Nhu belonging to the Van Kieu ethnic group married when she was 14 years old in 2019. Both she and her husband were ninth graders from Huong Hoa district of the neighboring province of Quang Tri at the time of marriage.

Their parents offered them a calf and 50 kilograms of corn so that they could grow crops and live independently in mountainous areas.

However, her husband beat her brutally after getting drunk. He is currently in jail on charges of domestic violence.

“Now, we live with my parents and receive rice and 500,000 dong (US$21) from Catholic nuns who support my child,” said the 17-year-old mother. 

She also grows bananas and raises goats for a living.

The south-central province of Thua Thien Hue and its neighboring Quang Tri province are home to over 50,000 Pako ethnic people who have been staying there for hundreds of years, according to government statistics.

Most often the community lives in the forest and remote areas, where they have little contact with outsiders and access to modern life.

In 2019, Vietnam’s 53 ethnic minority groups accounted for 15 percent of the country’s population of 96 million.

Thua Thien Hue province recorded 350 child marriages among local ethnic groups between 2017 and 2021. But by the country's law, men have to complete 20 years and women 18 to get married.

Ho Ngat, who has three of his four children married at a tender age, said child marriage is an age-old custom among the Pako ethnic people who reclaim forests to convert them into farmland.

By tradition, boys marry at the age of 15 and girls at 13. It is difficult for a girl to find a match if she crosses 15, Ngat, 53, warned.

"We have a small population so we try to have more children to maintain our identity and to ensure a future labor force,” he said.

Ngat’s eldest son married a girl aged 16 when he was 17 years old. He gave them a part of his farm to cultivate.

Ngat admitted that youngsters are not given proper training to look after children and maintain a decent family life. Because of this, couples often suffer from domestic violence, and in some cases end in divorce.

Ngat said local government associations asked “us to immediately abandon the child marriage custom, but it fell on deaf ears.

Sister Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan from the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception said the nuns regularly visit and offer medical check-ups and medicines to ethnic villagers in remote areas.

Sister Lan said ethnic teenagers are not taught about parental responsibility. Many fail to look after their pregnancies, suffer miscarriages and give premature birth.

She said some young mothers leave their babies at garbage dumps or in front of convents for the nuns to raise them.

Nguyen Thi Sang, who is in charge of a Church-run home for pregnant women left by their boyfriends and families, said the home founded in 2014 now provides free accommodation, food, and medical care to 12 women, including six girls from the Pako and Van Kieu ethnic groups.

“They are offered gifts and flowers on their birthdays and feasts as a way to respect their dignity and encourage them to live a better life,” Sang said.

Father Paul Duong Quoc Minh, pastor of Khe Sanh in A Luoi district, said most local ethnic Catholics avoid child marriage since they are educated in Church regulations and are aware of the grave problems caused by the custom. 

They also refuse to attend wedding parties of teenage couples as a way of protest against the custom, the priest added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Revisiting Catholic history in Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and beyond (Pt. 2) Revisiting Catholic history in Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and beyond (Pt. 2)
‘Missing’ Chinese Catholic priest joins state-run church ‘Missing’ Chinese Catholic priest joins state-run church
Nuns help survivors recover from Sri Lankan Easter attacks Nuns help survivors recover from Sri Lankan Easter attacks
Hong Kong bishop’s historic trip to Beijing amid Sino-Vatican tension Hong Kong bishop’s historic trip to Beijing amid Sino-Vatican tension
Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings
Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.