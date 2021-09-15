X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Child abuse fears grow amid Thai protest crackdown

Rights group accuses police of targeting children after 12-year-old boy is arrested at street rally

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: September 15, 2021 07:12 AM GMT

Updated: September 15, 2021 07:18 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
2

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
3

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
4

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
7

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
8

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom

Sep 11, 2021
9

Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

Sep 11, 2021
10

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Child abuse fears grow amid Thai protest crackdown
A protester launches a flaming projectile towards police during a demonstration calling for political reforms and the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis in Bangkok on Sept 12. (Photo: AFP)
 

A Thai police crackdown on young pro-democracy protesters has raised concerns about alleged child abuse after a 12-year-old boy was detained in Bangkok on Sept 13.

The boy was arrested along with at least 11 other people during a street protest at a major intersection in the Thai capital, according to rights group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

The 12-year-old was riding his bicycle to check out an ongoing street protest at the site when police stopped him, detained him, and charged him with violating a curfew that prohibits people in the city from being outdoors between 9pm and 4am as part of Covid-19 mitigation measures.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said he is the youngest person to have been charged with a crime during frequent youth-led street protests that have seen high school, college and university students pitted against police officers in riot gear for weeks.

Among the others arrested on Sept. 13 were two freelance journalists and a medic, all of whom have also been charged with violating the curfew.

Since student-led street protests began in earnest in July last year, Thai authorities have been taking an increasingly hardline stance against protesters, most of whom are in their teens and early twenties.

Scores of young Thais, including several minors, have been detained and charged with various crimes from sedition to royal defamation over the past year.

If convicted, they could face decades in prison as royal defamation alone, a crime, also known as lèse majesté, that carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years per count.

Several leaders of the pro-democracy movement remain in prison pending trial.

International human rights experts have raised concerns about the Thai authorities’ decision to charge minors with various crimes for taking part in street protests during which participants have called for democratic reforms in a country ruled by a military-allied government, which seized power in a coup in 2014 before holding elections in 2019.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

After a 16-year-old student was charged last December with royal defamation for allegedly making critical comments about Thailand’s royal family, the United Nations Human Rights Committee said it had grave concerns about the use of the lèse majesté law in Thailand against protesters, especially minors.

“We are deeply troubled by the move by Thai authorities to charge at least 35 protesters in recent weeks, including a 16-year old student protester, under Article 112 — the lèse majesté provision of Thailand’s criminal code,” the UN’s rights body said in a statement.

“We are particularly alarmed that the 16-year-old protester was yesterday presented by police to the Juvenile Court with a request for a detention order,” Ravina Shamdasani, the committee’s spokeswoman, noted at the time.

Shamdasani urged Thailand’s military-allied government to stop persecuting pro-democracy activists by charging them with crimes such as lèse majesté.

“We call on the government of Thailand to stop the repeated use of such serious criminal charges against individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” she said.

“We also urge the government to amend the lèse majesté law and bring it into line with Article 19 of the ICCPR [International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights] on the right to freedom of expression,” she added.

However, such concerns voiced by UN experts and other rights advocates have gone unheeded by Thai authorities, who have since charged numerous other young Thais, including other minors, with royal defamation and other crimes.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Indonesian priest injured in Madagascar robbery
Indonesian priest injured in Madagascar robbery
Cambodia arrests villagers amid airport land dispute
Cambodia arrests villagers amid airport land dispute
Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
Philippines condemned over environmentalist slayings
Philippines condemned over environmentalist slayings
Vietnamese call on Mary's help to beat Covid-19
Vietnamese call on Mary's help to beat Covid-19
Support Us

Latest News

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Sep 15, 2021
Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus
Sep 15, 2021
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion
Sep 15, 2021
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military
Sep 15, 2021
Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Sep 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Sep 15, 2021
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability
Sep 14, 2021

Features

Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Eastern African bishops delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace

Eastern African bishops’ delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace
Giving or Sharing How we think about the Eucharist

Giving or Sharing? How we think about the Eucharist
Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17

Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17
Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed

Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed
The popes advice to the Catholics of old Europe

The pope’s advice to the Catholics of old Europe
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows
Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.

Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.
May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers

May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers
Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.