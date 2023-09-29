Chief minister's house attacked in restive Indian state

The incident happened in the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur despite a security clampdown
Security personnel fire tear gas as students protest against the killing of two missing students by unknown miscreants and to demand peace in India's northeastern state of Manipur amid ongoing ethnic violence, in Imphal on Sept. 27. (Photo by AFP)
Thousands of protestors on Thursday tried to storm the home of the chief minister of a restive Indian state riven by sectarian violence, officials said, adding that extra troops were being called in to try to maintain order.
More than 150 people have been killed in the remote northeastern state of Manipur since armed clashes broke out in May between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and mainly Christian Kuki community.
Meiteis have been infuriated in recent days by pictures of two murdered students from their community who had gone missing in July.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
Residents in the state capital Imphal defied a security clampdown and curfew to mount a protest near the family home of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
"Thousands of people" tried to attack the residence, a senior official in his office told AFP, and were prevented from reaching it by police "using force".
Firing was continuing, but he was unable to confirm any casualties, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The chief minister's office had appealed to the army to send in reinforcements to control the mob which was "coming from all directions".
Protesters also targeted the home of the area's representative in the upper house of parliament, he added.
Authorities cut off electricity in the area to reduce visibility for the demonstrators and broadcaster NDTV reported that security forces fired several rounds of tear gas.
Manipur police said that "adequate security was in place".
N Biren Singh is a member of India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for his administration's failure to end the violence in the state.
Officials this week imposed a curfew in Imphal after dozens of students were injured in clashes with security forces.
A nearly five-month-long internet ban was lifted last week, but was reimposed late Tuesday.
Human Rights Watch has accused the Manipur authorities of facilitating the conflict with "divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism".
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state. With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is all about this mission.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
In a land area of 4,286.80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the provincial state of Goa and the Union
In a land area of 3,799 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers comprising the provinces of Misamis Oriental
In a land area of 28,418 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aichi, Gifu, Ishikawa, Fukui and Toyama
This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...
Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...
St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...