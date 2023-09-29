News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Chief minister's house attacked in restive Indian state

The incident happened in the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur despite a security clampdown

Security personnel fire tear gas as students protest against the killing of two missing students by unknown miscreants and to demand peace in India's northeastern state of Manipur amid ongoing ethnic violence, in Imphal on Sept. 27.

Security personnel fire tear gas as students protest against the killing of two missing students by unknown miscreants and to demand peace in India's northeastern state of Manipur amid ongoing ethnic violence, in Imphal on Sept. 27. (Photo by AFP)

AFP, New Delhi

By AFP, New Delhi

Published: September 29, 2023 05:06 AM GMT

Updated: September 29, 2023 05:09 AM GMT

Thousands of protestors on Thursday tried to storm the home of the chief minister of a restive Indian state riven by sectarian violence, officials said, adding that extra troops were being called in to try to maintain order.

More than 150 people have been killed in the remote northeastern state of Manipur since armed clashes broke out in May between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and mainly Christian Kuki community.

Meiteis have been infuriated in recent days by pictures of two murdered students from their community who had gone missing in July.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Residents in the state capital Imphal defied a security clampdown and curfew to mount a protest near the family home of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

"Thousands of people" tried to attack the residence, a senior official in his office told AFP, and were prevented from reaching it by police "using force".

Firing was continuing, but he was unable to confirm any casualties, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The chief minister's office had appealed to the army to send in reinforcements to control the mob which was "coming from all directions".

Protesters also targeted the home of the area's representative in the upper house of parliament, he added.

Authorities cut off electricity in the area to reduce visibility for the demonstrators and broadcaster NDTV reported that security forces fired several rounds of tear gas.

Manipur police said that "adequate security was in place".

N Biren Singh is a member of India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for his administration's failure to end the violence in the state.

Officials this week imposed a curfew in Imphal after dozens of students were injured in clashes with security forces.

A nearly five-month-long internet ban was lifted last week, but was reimposed late Tuesday.

Human Rights Watch has accused the Manipur authorities of facilitating the conflict with "divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino bishops and laity fight for justice, human rights Filipino bishops and laity fight for justice, human rights
Korean archbishop urges Catholics to help migrants, refugees Korean archbishop urges Catholics to help migrants, refugees
Korean musical pays tribute to Catholic independence hero Korean musical pays tribute to Catholic independence hero
Educators concerned over violence in Indonesian schools Educators concerned over violence in Indonesian schools
Cardinal mourns death of India's top agricultural scientist Cardinal mourns death of India's top agricultural scientist
Call for release of rights defenders in Afghanistan Call for release of rights defenders in Afghanistan
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Goa & Daman

Archdiocese of Goa & Daman

In a land area of 4,286.80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the provincial state of Goa and the Union

Read more
Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

In a land area of 3,799 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers comprising the provinces of Misamis Oriental

Read more
Diocese of Nagoya

Diocese of Nagoya

In a land area of 28,418 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aichi, Gifu, Ishikawa, Fukui and Toyama

Read more
Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the diocese consists of eight civil districts in Himachal Pradesh, 12 civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.