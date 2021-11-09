X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Buddhist Sangha celebrates 40th anniversary

The government-recognized organization is committed to building an advanced Vietnamese culture

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: November 09, 2021 08:18 AM GMT

Updated: November 09, 2021 08:25 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
3

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
4

Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful

Nov 8, 2021
5

Indonesian nun and human rights champion dies at 80

Nov 8, 2021
6

Asian churches urged to have innovative pastors

Nov 8, 2021
7

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
8

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
9

Philippine anti-vaxxer group threatens legal action

Nov 8, 2021
10

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha celebrates 40th anniversary

Buddhist monks attend the online ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City on Nov. 7. (Photo supplied)

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) celebrated its 40th anniversary with leaders pledging to advance Vietnamese culture imbued with national unity and socialism.

The country’s largest Buddhist organization held the celebrations at the headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, an umbrella group of the communist government, in Hanoi on Nov. 7.

The virtual celebration themed “40 years of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha: Integration and development with the country” was aired on social media due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are proud that Vietnamese Buddhism has never had a future like today in the country and in the world," Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, head of the VBS executive council, said on the occasion.

He said the event marked the organization’s historical development with the spirit of entering the world according to the motto "Dharma, nation,  socialism," which has always been the red thread throughout the 40-year journey of local Buddhists.

He further said the only Buddhist group approved by the communist government represents nearly 55,000 monks and nuns, 18,000 pagodas and worship places, and tens of millions of followers and supporters at home and abroad.

They must enhance the spirit of patriotism, national unity, take part in government-run activities, work for the benefits of the people and the religion, and protect socialism

The executive council with 270 members administers the VBS committees, central institutes and Buddhist affairs in all 63 cities and provinces of the country.

Buddhists recorded many important achievements in the cause of promoting the dharma, serving humanity, living a good life, and making contributions to building and firmly defending the socialist Vietnamese fatherland, the VBS chief said.

The executive council called on local Buddhists and sects to work for unity and solidarity, to uphold disciplines and precepts so as to develop Buddhism in the heart of the nation and integrate into the international community.

They must enhance the spirit of patriotism, national unity, take part in government-run activities, work for the benefits of the people and the religion, and protect socialism.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Founded on Nov. 7, 1981, at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi, the VBS unified nine Buddhist sects that supported the communist government in the country. Many Buddhist leaders are party members and work for the Fatherland Front.

The group established 10 Buddhist associations abroad and provides guidelines to Vietnamese monks, nuns and followers in 35 countries and territories around the world.

The Southeast Asian country is home to various religions with over 90 percent of its population following some sort of a belief or religion, according to government statistics.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race
Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race
Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Support Us

Latest News

No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
China shuts down Christian school in Beijing
Nov 9, 2021
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha celebrates 40th anniversary
Nov 9, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful
Nov 8, 2021
Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Black Catholics in US dismayed after archbishop calls protests pseudoreligions

Black Catholics in US dismayed after archbishop calls protests "pseudo-religions"
The rapidlygrowing archdiocese in Nigerias capital turns 40

The rapidly-growing archdiocese in Nigeria’s capital turns 40
Charles de Foucauld to be canonized on May 15

Charles de Foucauld to be canonized on May 15

A new French Revolution as bishops get religion on Church sex abuse

A new French Revolution as bishops “get religion” on Church sex abuse
A turning point

A turning point
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.