Check rocketing price of rice, monk tells Sri Lankan govt

The government is paralyzed and people have to face hardships, says Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thera

Sri Lankan protesters cook food in a makeshift kitchen in Colombo on May 6 during ongoing protests demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis. (Photo: AFP)

A prominent Buddhist monk has called on the Sri Lankan government to control the price of rice and take strict action against those hoarding it.

"Today prices are set by manufacturers and intermediaries as well as traders. Due to this, the people have to face many hardships," said Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thera on June 9.

The monk, who is an internationally acclaimed scholar, researcher and philanthropist, said the hoarded stocks of rice need to be raided and released into the market as the prices of the staple food in Sri Lankan homes had become unbearable.

“The government has become inactive and paralyzed in every aspect," said Ven. Sobitha Thera. "The sale of rice at a high price will affect the entire country and the main reason for this was the short-sighted statements made by those responsible.”

The monk blamed the Ministry of Agriculture for failing to exercise its powers to maintain the prices of food items. The national wealth of the country had fallen victim to large-scale fraud and the fraudsters needed to be punished, he added.

"At present, the price of rice in Embilipitiya [a rice-producing area] is around 300 rupees. How did the price, which was 220 rupees the day before yesterday, increase so much?" asked Ven. Sobitha Thera.

Meanwhile, Colombo Archdiocese has decided to implement a home gardening program to tide over food shortages. The archdiocese is also devising short-term, mid-term and long-term programs to help families affected by the economic crisis.

Father Lawrence Ramanayaka, director of Sethsarana, the social arm of the Catholic Church, said it will seek the assistance of the international community.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) has launched an emergency appeal to provide immediate critical relief for an estimated 500,000 people.

The IFRC said that declining agricultural production has resulted in rapid price rises of staple food items which directly impact the household economy and food security of the most vulnerable.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned of food shortages but assured there will be enough fertilizers for the next planting season.

The Sri Lankan government has appealed to farmers to grow more rice and other crops to ease food shortages as the island nation faces its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years.

