News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Check rocketing price of rice, monk tells Sri Lankan govt

The government is paralyzed and people have to face hardships, says Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thera

Sri Lankan protesters cook food in a makeshift kitchen in Colombo on May 6 during ongoing protests demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis

Sri Lankan protesters cook food in a makeshift kitchen in Colombo on May 6 during ongoing protests demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: June 09, 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Updated: June 09, 2022 10:07 AM GMT

A prominent Buddhist monk has called on the Sri Lankan government to control the price of rice and take strict action against those hoarding it.

"Today prices are set by manufacturers and intermediaries as well as traders. Due to this, the people have to face many hardships," said Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thera on June 9.

The monk, who is an internationally acclaimed scholar, researcher and philanthropist, said the hoarded stocks of rice need to be raided and released into the market as the prices of the staple food in Sri Lankan homes had become unbearable.

“The government has become inactive and paralyzed in every aspect," said Ven. Sobitha Thera. "The sale of rice at a high price will affect the entire country and the main reason for this was the short-sighted statements made by those responsible.”

The monk blamed the Ministry of Agriculture for failing to exercise its powers to maintain the prices of food items. The national wealth of the country had fallen victim to large-scale fraud and the fraudsters needed to be punished, he added.

"At present, the price of rice in Embilipitiya [a rice-producing area] is around 300 rupees. How did the price, which was 220 rupees the day before yesterday, increase so much?" asked Ven. Sobitha Thera.

The IFRC said that declining agricultural production has resulted in rapid price rises of staple food items which directly impact the household economy and food security of the most vulnerable

Meanwhile, Colombo Archdiocese has decided to implement a home gardening program to tide over food shortages. The archdiocese is also devising short-term, mid-term and long-term programs to help families affected by the economic crisis.

Father Lawrence Ramanayaka, director of Sethsarana, the social arm of the Catholic Church, said it will seek the assistance of the international community.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) has launched an emergency appeal to provide immediate critical relief for an estimated 500,000 people.

The IFRC said that declining agricultural production has resulted in rapid price rises of staple food items which directly impact the household economy and food security of the most vulnerable.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned of food shortages but assured there will be enough fertilizers for the next planting season.

The Sri Lankan government has appealed to farmers to grow more rice and other crops to ease food shortages as the island nation faces its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Message of Pope Francis is echoed by Korean pop singers Message of Pope Francis is echoed by Korean pop singers
Check rocketing price of rice, monk tells Sri Lankan govt Check rocketing price of rice, monk tells Sri Lankan govt
Research shows confusing demographics of Pakistan minorities Research shows confusing demographics of Pakistan minorities
Filipino senator risks church anger with contraception call Filipino senator risks church anger with contraception call
Myanmar junta accused of 'gradual destruction' of Rohingya Myanmar junta accused of 'gradual destruction' of Rohingya
Indonesia invites pope to visit Muslim-majority country Indonesia invites pope to visit Muslim-majority country
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Officials in Rome refuse to say why the Holy See stopped the bishop of a southern French diocese from ordaining priests and deacons at the end of this month

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.