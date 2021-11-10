X
Philippines

Philippine bishop warns against deceitful candidates

Voters told to be careful as many politicians are dishonest when they claim to have the interests of the poor at heart

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: November 10, 2021 08:03 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2021 10:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Former Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo. (Photo: Mark Saludes/UCA News)

A Philippine bishop has urged people to be critical in their choice of candidate in presidential and legislative elections next year, saying not all those running for public office “have a heart for the poor.”

Former Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo warned voters on Nov. 8 that politicians have a tendency to deceive voters by making it appear they have the best interests of the poor at heart.

“This year we are being reminded that the poor have always been in our midst. But sad to say, the poor have become victims of politicians who want their votes,” he said in a pastoral letter.

Bishop Pabillo’s message was for the upcoming World Day of the Poor on Nov. 14.

He said the “ultimate test” to see if a candidate was pro-poor was for voters to check whether a candidate had helped the poor before or during a term in public office.

“Don’t believe that they will help the poor when they get elected when they aren’t able to help the poor now,” he added.

We can never accept the kingship of Jesus if we do not accept the poor as part of our lives

The prelate said Catholics who do not help the poor were not being true to the call of discipleship of Christ.

“The presence of poverty is always a challenge and we should respond not because we feel merciful to them but because it is what our faith calls us to do,” Bishop Pabillo said.

“We can never accept the kingship of Jesus if we do not accept the poor as part of our lives. Let us remember that the poor are our brothers and sisters. They too were made in the image and likeness of God. They too were saved by Christ and we shall all be together in heaven.”

Bishop Pabillo said that part of comforting the poor was not only to give them food but to oppose a system that had made them poor, such as corruption in government.

