India

India hunts 'fake news' spreaders after anti-Muslim attacks

Misleading images were allegedly shared on social media after mosques were vandalized and homes ransacked in Tripura state

AFP, New Delhi

Published: November 08, 2021 04:15 AM GMT

Updated: November 08, 2021 04:22 AM GMT

Indian Muslims pray in solidarity with the dead and injured the day after the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, at Siddi Sayed Jaali in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Indian police are seeking the owners of around 100 social media accounts accused of sharing "fake news" after mob attacks on mosques in the country's northeast.

Last month's violence in Tripura state erupted on the sidelines of a rally for hundreds of followers of a right-wing Hindu nationalist group.

The incident appeared to be a revenge attack prompted by the killing of several Hindu worshippers across the border in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Four mosques were vandalized and several Muslim-owned homes and businesses were ransacked.

According to police, people aiming to whip up further violence shared misleading images on social media after the incident.

"The accounts identified were spreading rumours, fake news, fake videos and fake photographs that were not even linked to Tripura," a senior police officer in the state told AFP on Nov. 7 on condition of anonymity.

Local media reports said police had written to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to demand the posts be removed

"It is still too early but everyone will be identified and arrested for such fabrications."

A police report released to media on Nov. 6 identified 102 posts that it said were published by "unknown miscreants" to provoke conflict between "people of differing religious communities".

Local media reports said police had written to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to demand the posts be removed.

Much of the offending posts had been removed by Nov. 7 and AFP could not determine their content.

Those that remained online largely appeared to be highlighting the plight of Muslims targeted in the attacks.

"Tripura is burning!" read a post by an Indian journalist based in New Delhi that was published on the day of the incident without accompanying photos or footage and highlighted in the police document.

Last month's attacks put the state on high alert, with security forces guarding mosques and police banning gatherings of more than four people.

Tripura is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Leaders of India's minority Muslim community say they have increasingly been subject to attacks and threats, with little opportunity for official recourse, since the Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.

"The state government is yet to initiate any big action against those who perpetrated violence," said a statement from a coalition of Indian Muslim groups on Nov. 6.

"Those police officers who did not prevent the violence should also be subject to inquiry and action must be taken against them," it added.

