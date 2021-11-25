X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Change bad habits, protect the earth, pope says in new book

Pope Francis says it is not too late for humanity to act to combat environmental destruction and increasing poverty

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: November 25, 2021 06:28 AM GMT

Updated: November 25, 2021 06:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
3

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
4

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
5

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
6

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
9

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
10

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Change bad habits, protect the earth, pope says in new book

E-book cover with preface by Pope Francis. (Photo: vaticannews

Despite the disappointing outcome of the COP26 summit on climate change, Pope Francis said he knows it is not too late for humanity to act to combat environmental destruction and increasing poverty.

The ecological crisis, the social crisis of poverty and exclusion and the health care crisis provoked by the Covid-19 pandemic are calling out "for us to change gear, to change bad habits in order to be able to dream, co-create, and act together to realize just and equitable futures," the pope wrote in the preface to the Laudato Si' Reader.

The book, available in print and as a free e-book from the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, includes the preface from Pope Francis, a message from António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, and reflections by dozens of people involved in Catholic environmental, peace or charitable agencies, ambassadors, scientists, academics, young people, farmers and Indigenous people.

The book, published Nov. 23, comes just over six years after the publication of Pope Francis' environmental encyclical Laudato Si'.

In his preface, Pope Francis wrote that the pandemic makes it clearer than ever that "it is time to develop a new form of universal solidarity that is grounded in fraternity, love and mutual understanding: one that values people over profit, one that seeks new ways to understand development and progress. And so, it is my hope and prayer that we do not come out of this crisis the same way we entered it!"

With so many young people so committed to fighting climate change and advocating for a more human way of organizing social and economic life, he said, "we must listen to them with open hearts. We must follow their lead, for they are wise beyond their years."

Climate change has accelerated, giving the world a new normal of fires, floods and storms of epic proportions

"This is a moment to dream big, to rethink our priorities -- what we value, what we want, what we seek -- and re-plan our future, committing to act in our daily life on what we have dreamed of," the pope wrote. "The time to act, and to act together, is now!"

In his message, Guterres wrote that people tend to overlook "the spiritual dimensions of the work of the United Nations," but the values that it promotes -- "peace, justice, equality, the dignity and worth of the human person -- echo the teachings of the world's religious traditions and summon us all to reduce human suffering."

The message of Pope Francis' encyclical is even more compelling today, he said. "Climate change has accelerated, giving the world a new normal of fires, floods and storms of epic proportions. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a grievous blow, upending lives, damaging economies and plunging families and communities into suffering and sorrow."

"Humanity is waging war on nature," he said, but "nature always strikes back -- and is doing so with gathering fury and force."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Making peace with nature must be a priority for the 21st century," Guterres wrote, and while that is an "epic policy test," it is even more "a moral test."

"This is a moment of truth," he said. "If we persist with the old ways of inequality, injustice, hatred and heedless dominion over the Earth, we face disaster. Just as we need a cease-fire on traditional battlefields, so must we end our war on nature."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Church can't just ignore new questions about meaning of life, pope says
Church can't just ignore new questions about meaning of life, pope says
Vatican warns of rights violations against seafarers
Vatican warns of rights violations against seafarers
Pope encourages young to be critical conscience of society
Pope encourages young to be critical conscience of society
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy
Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy
Vatican trial raises more questions than answers
Vatican trial raises more questions than answers
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
Nov 26, 2021
Korean saint Andrew Kim to be enshrined in Africa
Nov 26, 2021
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Church group wants to replace synod with assembly of Catholics
Nov 26, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
For the first time, India has more women than men
Nov 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
Nov 25, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021

Features

Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
Nov 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Womens Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land

Women’s Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land
Urgently renew Church in innovative ways says key confidante of Pope Francis

Urgently renew Church in innovative ways, says key confidante of Pope Francis
Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Catholics tell popes ambassador what kind of bishop they want

Catholics tell pope’s ambassador what kind of bishop they want
Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.