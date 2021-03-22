X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Efforts are needed to prevent negative impacts on the centuries-old Catholic festival

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Updated: March 22, 2021 04:06 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
2

Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar

Mar 19, 2021
3

The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan

Mar 19, 2021
4

Church and political leaders unite against Duterte

Mar 19, 2021
5

Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19

Mar 19, 2021
6

Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village

Mar 19, 2021
7

Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?

Mar 19, 2021
8

Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh

Mar 19, 2021
9

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban

Mar 19, 2021
10

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Semana Santa procession, centuries-old Catholic festival centered in Larantuka city of East Flores district on the predominantly Catholic island of Flores. (Photo courtesy of  Eduard Antonio Diaz)

 

Maria Antoneta Date Atulolon, a 33-year-old Catholic laywoman living in West Lewoleba village of Lembata district, was excited after learning about the Indonesian government’s plan to make much of the Holy Week celebrations, locally known as Semana Santa, a national icon with a message of religious tolerance. 

Semana Santa is a centuries-old Catholic festival and centered in Larantuka city of East Flores district on Flores, a Catholic-majority island thanks to the Portuguese who occupied the island in the 17th century.

Semana Santa usually begins on the Wednesday of Holy Week when main roads in the city are closed to create a prayerful ambiance. It usually attracts thousands of pilgrims from different religious backgrounds from across the country as well as from abroad.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On Holy Thursday, pilgrims visit three different chapels where statues of Tuan Ma (Blessed Mother) and Tuan Meninu (baby Jesus) and Tuan Anna (Jesus as an adult) are placed. The celebration reaches its peak on Good Friday with a water procession when a statue of the baby Jesus is carried on a boat and taken to meet the statue of the Blessed Mother housed at another separate chapel.

“I come from East Flores district. I always return to my hometown every year only to join Semana Santa. This is a festival of faith during which I can take an active part in solemn prayer sessions. It makes me feel at peace,” Maria said.

A similar reaction came from Eduard Antonio Diaz, a 31-year-old Catholic layman from the city. He joined Semana Santa when he was just ten years old. 

“To me, Semana Santa is a unique devotion. This legacy of the Portuguese is the only one in the world. Semana Santa is also a very good medium for Catholics to deepen their faith,” he said. 

“I feel so happy to hear that the central government is planning to make Semana Santa a national icon.”

The Religious Affairs Ministry, through the Directorate-General for Catholic Community Guidance (Bimas Katolik), announced the plan last month. 

In a meeting with East Flores district head Antonius Hubertus Gege Hajon and Bishop Fransiskus Kopong Kung of Larantuka, Bimas Katolik chairman Yohanes Bayu Samodro said that Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas “has a special attention to the celebration and hopes it can be made a Catholic icon in both national and international levels.” According to him, Semana Santa has a strong collaboration with local culture.

Related News

Hajon agreed. Saying that Semana Santa “has so far been an icon of East Flores district,” he acknowledged that the festival has enormous potential to develop. 

Preparations and impacts

Bishop Kopong Kung welcomed the plan. Yet, he said it cannot be materialized this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit the country hard since March last year.

“Follow-up measures, including a survey conducted by the ministry, will likely to be done after Easter celebration. The survey aims to find out more about how Larantuka city can be developed into a pilgrimage tourist destination,” he said.

Easter celebration follows the Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday. This year, Palm Sunday falls on March 28.

“We, the local Catholic Church, will also conduct meetings to discuss all preparations we need to materialize the plan,” he said. 

Despite his support, however, the prelate highlighted how the central government’s plan may have both positive and negative impacts.

“It encourages us, the local Catholic Church, to learn about how we can truly respect Semana Santa, instead of just feeling proud of the tradition and thinking of the worldly things of it. We must be able to enliven the core message of Semana Santa, which is to strengthen our Catholic faith,” he said. 

“Secondly, there will surely be an economic development among the local people as more people will come to Larantuka city for the festival once it is made a national icon.” 

Nevertheless, the plan may lead local Catholics to focus only on commercial things, such as tourism promotions.

“This is what we need to anticipate. We must manage Semana Santa very well so that its essence, which is living the Catholic faith, can be preserved,” the prelate said.

“It is not an intervention if the central government wants to make Semana Santa a national icon. Still, we need to manage it very well in order to prevent negative impacts on the centuries-old festival. This tradition of faith should be under the authority of the local Catholic Church. Thus, a dialogue is needed to create good cooperation between the central government and the local Catholic Church.” 

Regarding religious tolerance, Bishop Kopong Kung believed that it will grow stronger particularly in Larantuka city if Semana Santa is made a national icon.

“Religious tolerance here has been good so far. What we need to highlight is that religious tolerance is about making the life of people from different religious backgrounds better,” he said. 

Also Read

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike
Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike
Cambodian farmers hit by lake project
Cambodian farmers hit by lake project
Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary
Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary
Indonesian nun unshackles the potential of mentally ill, disabled
Indonesian nun unshackles the potential of mentally ill, disabled

Latest News

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan's minorities demand anti-forced conversion law
Mar 22, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike
Mar 22, 2021
Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria
Mar 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021

Features

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics renew devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon
Mar 22, 2021
Indonesian nun unshackles the potential of mentally ill, disabled
Mar 21, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Ministry vocation and life a reflection on resigning oneself to resignation

Ministry, vocation and life: a reflection on resigning oneself to resignation
World Water Day invites us to reflect on Gods irreplaceable gift says pope

World Water Day invites us to reflect on God’s irreplaceable gift, says pope
Catholic bishops blast Spains legalization of euthanasia

Catholic bishops blast Spain’s legalization of euthanasia

Christians continue to be discriminated against in Sudan

Christians continue to be discriminated against in Sudan
On the popes agenda

On the pope's agenda
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord, You are the light of the world. Help us to follow You the light of life

Lord, You are the light of the world. Help us to follow You the light of life
Enable us to understand the goodness in people

Enable us to understand the goodness in people
St. Turibius de Mogrovejo | Saint of the Day

St. Turibius de Mogrovejo | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.