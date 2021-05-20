X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

Bishop Shukardin says the figures are misleading because many Christians do not have identity cards

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: May 20, 2021 06:16 AM GMT

Updated: May 20, 2021 06:40 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
5

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
8

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
9

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
10

India struggles to dispose of Covid dead

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

Violence against Christians in Pakistan is on the increase. (Photo: UCA News)

The Christian population in Pakistan has declined over almost two decades, according to government data.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics report of the sixth Population and Housing Census-2017, released on May 18, Christians make up 1.27 per cent of Pakistan's population of 207.68 million. Most of them (1.88 percent) reside in Punjab.

Hindus comprised 1.73 per cent of Pakistan's population, making them the biggest minority group in the country. 

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Official estimates from the 1998 census cited 1.59 per cent of the total population (132 million at that time) were Christians. 

Catholic leaders expressed concern at the decrease of Christians in the Islamic republic but Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad claimed the data was inaccurate.

“The true figures were hidden. Our community doesn’t give enough importance to national identity cards. Local waderas [feudal lords] of Hindu-majority districts in Sindh province ensure ID cards of even small families to secure their vote bank,” Bishop Shukardin told UCA News.

I was expecting a drop as so many people have migrated to Bangkok, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta in recent decades

“Christians remain scattered and are not owned by any political party. Meanwhile, incidents of violence against them are increasing. Our people are worried about what to do.”

According to human rights groups, Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are often used to go after marginalized people, including members of religious minorities such as Christians and Ahmadis as well as Muslims belonging to minority sects such as Shia.

Last week a Muslim mob attacked a Christian colony of Chak 5 village in Punjab province after a Muslim landlord, passing by a Catholic church, accused youngsters of throwing dust on him.

Three cases of blasphemy allegations against Christian nurses have been reported this year in Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad

Related News

“I was expecting a drop [in the Christian population] as so many people have migrated to Bangkok, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta in recent decades,” said Father Bonnie Mendes, former regional coordinator of Caritas Asia.

“Discrimination is high at local level. Police have not conducted a single raid since the filing of the first information report by the Christians of Chak 5.”

Also Read

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka
Indian court orders check on jailed Jesuit's health
Indian court orders check on jailed Jesuit's health
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
May 20, 2021
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka
May 20, 2021
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder
May 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Maltese president threatens to resign if abortion is legalized

Maltese president threatens to resign if abortion is legalized

A second imam is assassinated in eastern DRCongo

A second imam is assassinated in eastern DR-Congo
A papal visit to France The balls in the popes court

A papal visit to France? "The ball’s in the pope's court"
Pentecost and a synodal Church the diversifying Spirit

Pentecost and a synodal Church: the diversifying Spirit
Pope Francis fuels the Churchs clean energy revolution

Pope Francis fuels the Church's "clean energy revolution"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, we praise You and thank You

Lord Jesus, we praise You and thank You
Strengthen Lord, Catholics under persecution

Strengthen Lord, Catholics under persecution
St. Christopher Magallanes and Companions

St. Christopher Magallanes and Companions
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.