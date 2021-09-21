X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Censors cast shadow over Hong Kong cinema

Authorities take their purge of dissent into the cultural sphere with film cuts for national security

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: September 21, 2021 06:39 AM GMT

Updated: September 21, 2021 06:59 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
2

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
3

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
4

Covid locks down two convents in the Philippines

Sep 17, 2021
5

Sri Lankan Church asks to probe monk's worry about attack

Sep 17, 2021
6

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
7

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout

Sep 20, 2021
8

Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'

Sep 20, 2021
9

People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state

Sep 17, 2021
10

Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19

Sep 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Censors cast shadow over Hong Kong cinema

Film director Kiwi Chow says censors are trying to clamp down on people's memory and imagination. (Photo: AFP)

Once renowned for world-class cinema, Hong Kong's film industry was already struggling before the latest hurdle — Chinese mainland-style censorship as authorities take their purge of dissent into the cultural sphere.

Filmmaker Mok Kwan-ling's heart sank when the email from the government censors dropped.

In June, authorities announced all films would now be scrutinized for national security breaches. Mok's was the first known to have fallen foul of these rules.

For months, she had been putting together her debut, a 27-minute drama inspired by the many young couples she encountered during huge democracy protests two years ago.

It tells the story of a young woman meeting her boyfriend's parents after he is arrested for taking part in the protests. The boyfriend's mother is opposed to the movement, his father sympathetic.

The Cantonese title Zap Uk (literally "clean up the house") is a reference to how friends and family would often remove any incriminating items once a loved one was arrested.

I thought the story was rather balanced by presenting voices of two sides. It turned out that one particular side is not allowed to be heard

But Mok said Hong Kong's film censors were not happy with what was submitted and ordered her to make 14 cuts.

Among the changes they demanded was removing a line from the father saying their son was a first aid volunteer who was "only out there to save the people" as well as deleting a scene where the same character, a truck driver, charges protesters a discounted fare.

The censors also demanded the film be renamed and carry a warning that it showed criminal offenses.

"I thought the story was rather balanced by presenting voices of two sides," Mok told AFP. "It turned out that one particular side is not allowed to be heard."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Mok felt the cuts would leave her film "devoid of essence and sense," so she put it aside for now. "My film happened to be the first but it won't be the last," she warned.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Hong Kong was known as "The Hollywood of the Far East", with a cast of globally recognised stars like Chow Yun-fat and auteurs such as Wong Kar-wai.

The golden age of Cantonese cinema has long been eclipsed by the rise of mainland Chinese and South Korean films.

But the city maintained a vibrant indie scene, shielded by free speech protections that allowed directors to tackle subjects that would be untouchable on the authoritarian mainland.

Those days are now over. China is rapidly remoulding Hong Kong in its own image after the democracy protests, and films are just the latest in a long list of targets.

On top of the new scrutiny rules, a law making its way through the legislature will expand censorship to films previously given clearance as well as tightening the punishment for breaches.

Kiwi Chow was one of five directors who contributed short stories for Ten Years. The 2015 film painted a dystopian portrait of what Hong Kong might look like in a decade with Beijing stifling freedoms and the city's Cantonese culture.

As well as being prescient, Ten Years was a commercial hit and won best film at the city's annual awards. But it is unlikely that a production like that could now be made — or even shown.

"They are trying to clamp down on our memory and imagination," Chow told AFP.

If it is dangerous and risky for filmmakers to touch upon social issues ... then I could only screen it outside Hong Kong

Chow's latest project, Revolution of Our Times, is a 2.5 hour-long documentary on the 2019 protests.

Organizers secretly added it to the Cannes Festival Festival linup earlier this summer — only once the mainland Chinese films had been shown.

But Chow said he has given up any hope of showing it in Hong Kong. "If it is dangerous and risky for filmmakers to touch upon social issues ... then I could only screen it outside Hong Kong," he said.

To protect himself, Chow said, he has sold the copyright and disposed of all locally held footage. The production team, collaborators and financial backers have chosen to remain anonymous.

Still, some investors and actors have backed out of his non-political productions and a recent screening of a romance he made was raided by police.

Fear of angering Beijing has long fuelled self-censorship in Hong Kong's arts, but mainland-style blacklisting of those who speak out is now also happening.

Earlier this month, pro-democracy pop star Denise Ho was forced to cancel her concert after the venue pulled out citing "public security" concerns just days before her performance.

But Chow predicts censorship will do little to change Hong Kongers' desire for a greater say in how their city is run and smacks of weakness.

"The more is banned in the name of national security, the less secure the state will be," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean Church offers love and care to migrant communities
Korean Church offers love and care to migrant communities
Speeches and prison snacks lead to Hong Kong arrests
Speeches and prison snacks lead to Hong Kong arrests
Macau Catholic university to admit students from mainland China
Macau Catholic university to admit students from mainland China
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mission
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mission
Race for Japan's new prime minister kicks off
Race for Japan's new prime minister kicks off
Hong Kong’s jailed Catholic media mogul gets US award
Hong Kong’s jailed Catholic media mogul gets US award
Support Us

Latest News

Pope jokes 'some wanted me dead' after surgery: report
Sep 21, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Bangladeshi indigenous people protest grabbing of cremation site
Sep 21, 2021
Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam
Sep 21, 2021
MRC to lead joint study of Mekong River Basin
Sep 21, 2021
Catholics strengthen pandemic front line in Vietnam
Sep 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law
Sep 21, 2021
Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?
Sep 21, 2021
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
Sep 20, 2021

Features

Korean Church offers love and care to migrant communities
Sep 21, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan
Sep 20, 2021
Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope sees no alternative to synodality as the way forward for the Church

Pope sees no alternative to synodality as the way forward for the Church

Religious schools in Africa between conflict and dialogue

Religious schools in Africa: between conflict and dialogue
Turkey plays its Islam card in Africa

Turkey plays its "Islam" card in Africa
US sisters push for COVID19 vaccination as health care staff face burnout

US sisters push for COVID-19 vaccination as health care staff face burnout
At the Table of the Lord

At the Table of the Lord
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 21 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 21 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist
Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus

Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus
Apostle Matthew pray for us

Apostle Matthew pray for us

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.