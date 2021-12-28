X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem: a double blessing for Gazan

Local church officials say only about 1,000 Christians remain in the enclave, compared to 7,000 before 2007

AFP

AFP

Published: December 28, 2021 06:13 AM GMT

Updated: December 28, 2021 06:15 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace

Dec 28, 2021
2

Celebrating Christmas in Muslim-majority Pakistan

Dec 26, 2021
3

Report of Myanmar massacre horrifies UN

Dec 27, 2021
4

Philippine typhoon survivors wish for roofs and food at Christmas

Dec 27, 2021
5

Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave

Dec 27, 2021
6

Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets

Dec 27, 2021
7

Celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem: a double blessing for Gazan

Dec 28, 2021
8

Save the Children says two Myanmar staff missing after burnt remains found

Dec 27, 2021
9

India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

Dec 28, 2021
10

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem: a double blessing for Gazan

Milad Ayyad, a Palestinian Greek Orthodox Christian from Gaza, touches the icon of the Virgin and Child for a blessing at the Greek Basilica at the Church of the Nativity, the traditional place of Christ's birth, in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on December 26, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

The last time Milad Ayyad travelled outside of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip he was just 10 years old, but for Christmas this year he received a "priceless" gift to visit Bethlehem.

The day before Christmas Eve, Israeli authorities gave Ayyad, who is now 30, a blue slip allowing him to visit the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ.

"It's a great joy to (finally) get a permit," Ayyad told AFP, adding that he had tried for years to secure one to no avail.

"I have been hoping to go to Bethlehem for a long time now to celebrate (Christmas) with my relatives whom I haven't seen in years."

He is one of 500 Christians from Gaza who have been permitted by Israeli authorities to travel to the occupied West Bank for the holidays this year.

The permit to exit the impoverished Gaza Strip, which has been blockaded by Israel for 15 years, came too late for him to organise to be there on Christmas Day.

Like most Christian Gazans, Ayyad is a Greek Orthodox who usually marks Christmas Day on January 7, meaning he can still look forward to more holiday cheer.

"The celebrations in the city of peace, Bethlehem, are special," said Ayyad, a student of history whose first name means "birth".

"They can't be compared to those in Gaza, which only take place behind the church walls with just a mass."

Unlike war-scarred Gaza, he said, Bethlehem is full of "joy... even its streets have more spirit than Gaza".

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The number of Christians in Gaza has been in decline for years, many of them having emigrated, particularly after the Islamist movement Hamas seized power in 2007.

According to local church officials, there remain only about 1,000 Christians in the enclave, compared to 7,000 before 2007.

Journey 

Until the last minute, Ayyad's journey appeared rife with pitfalls.

To begin with, the Israeli authorities had not indicated when the permit would be issued, leaving matters uncertain. He then had to call his uncle to make sure he was prepared to receive him at his home in Beit Sahur, a town near Bethlehem.

This was followed by organising his trip up to the Erez crossing point to Israel, a mission requiring nerves of steel to make it through the massive ultra-secure barrier that resembles an airport terminal.

But his biggest challenge by far was convincing his father, Suhail Ayyad, that he would be able to make the trip alone.

"I care about my sons like the apples of my eyes," said the father, who suffers from a serious illness.

The only images in his mind associated with crossing Israeli territory were those of soldiers shooting at Palestinians, leaving him convinced his son would face a similar fate.

In the courtyard of their Gaza home, where an unreliable supply of electricity causes their Christmas tree lights to flicker erratically, it took a group effort to convince Ayyad's father that the trip is safe.

Even a loquacious neighbour chimed in, insisting that so long as Ayyad had a permit, there was no risk.

On the day of the grand departure, the young man, who did not recall ever having seen an Israeli, peered out at signs pointing the way to Israeli cities.

Sporting a heavy coat to protect himself from "the cold of Bethlehem", he gazed admiringly at the greenery, remarking that "there are no forests like these in Gaza".

Freedom of religion 

Ayyad arrived in Bethlehem the day after Christmas.

The number of Christians gathered in Manger Square doubtlessly far outnumbered those in all Gaza.

Ayyad took a selfie in front of the giant Christmas tree, visited the Church of the Nativity, lit a candle, and knelt at the cave where Jesus Christ is said to have been born.

His trip to Bethlehem marked a brief relief from his life in crisis-hit Gaza.

The impoverished coastal enclave is still emerging from the effects of war between Hamas and Israel seven months ago, the victims of which "we still mourn", Ayyad said.

According to Janine di Giovanni, a researcher at Yale University, Christians in Gaza "should have freedom to go to where they want to worship".

Restrictions on their movement constitute an "absolute affront to religious freedom", said di Giovanni, who recently authored the book "The Vanishing: Faith, Loss, and the Twilight of Christianity in the Land of the Prophets".

But Ayyad is nonetheless delighted to have gotten a taste of this freedom this Christmas.

Despite not having boarded a plane or suffered jet lag, his trip from one Palestinian territory to another gave him the impression of having "travelled from one country to another".

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Support Us

Latest News

Celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem: a double blessing for Gazan
Dec 28, 2021
India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity
Dec 28, 2021
Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace
Dec 28, 2021
Save the Children says two Myanmar staff missing after burnt remains found
Dec 27, 2021
Report of Myanmar massacre horrifies UN
Dec 27, 2021
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
Dec 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace
Dec 28, 2021
Celebrating Christmas in Muslim-majority Pakistan
Dec 26, 2021
Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Dec 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Dec 24, 2021

Features

Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Catholic battle not for the faint of heart

A Catholic battle not for the faint of heart

Is it time to rethink seminaries

Is it time to re-think seminaries?
Things Get Broken

Things Get Broken
Reckoning with Guantnamo

Reckoning with Guantánamo
Gods Household a guide for wouldbe builders

God’s Household: a guide for would-be builders
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.