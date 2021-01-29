X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault

Government records show over 240,000 cases of rape and other sexual violations against children are pending in courts

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: January 29, 2021 10:28 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services

Jan 29, 2021
2

Hindu activists 'terrorize' Indian Christians in Catholic media center

Jan 27, 2021
3

China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia

Jan 29, 2021
4

Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Jan 29, 2021
5

Police arrest Indonesian politician over racist slurs

Jan 27, 2021
6

Anger over 'disgraceful' burial of activist in Pakistan

Jan 27, 2021
7

How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?

Jan 27, 2021
8

Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor

Jan 28, 2021
9

Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia

Jan 29, 2021
10

Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'

Jan 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault

India had 240,000 cases pending in courts linked to rape and other sexual violations against children as of Dec. 31, 2019. (Image: AFP)

Church leaders have welcomed India's Supreme Court staying a state court's order that said pressing the breast of a child without removing her clothes cannot constitute sexual assault.

The Supreme Court of India on Jan. 27 put off the Bombay High Court order that acquitted a man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra state.

The state court on Jan. 19 ruled that touching the girl's breast without removing her top did not fall within the definition of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The man's action could only be defined as "outraging the modesty" of a woman under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and could not be seen as sexual assault under POSCO, it said. Sexual assault can happen only if the accused had skin-to-skin contact with the victim, the court maintained.

Holy Spirit Sister Lizy Thomas, an activist nun in Madhya Pradesh state capital Bhopal, decried the court's order and said it could have been misinterpreted to attack women and children.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

"When sexual assaults against children and women are on the rise, courts will have to be vigilant in their orders. A minor fault in them can boomerang," she told UCA News.

The nun and her team have conducted an extensive campaign to create awareness about POSCO, a stringent law that aims to protect children from sexual exploitation and violence.

She thanked the Supreme Court for "sending out a right message" by staying the high court order that has become controversial in social media discussions.

The Supreme Court judges, headed by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde, agreed with Attorney General K.K. Venugopal that Bombay High Court's order was "a very disturbing conclusion."

Venugopal, the top law officer of the federal government, made an urgent mention of the case on Jan. 27, calling on the top court to take suo moto cognizance of the state court's verdict.

Related News

The state court's verdict "will set a dangerous precedent," he said, seeking an immediate stay on it.

Divine Word Father Babu Joseph, the former spokesperson of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, also welcomed the top court's order.

"The high court order has betrayed the respect for women," he told UCA News on Jan. 28. Court orders should be aimed at strengthening and promoting dignity and respect for women, he said.

"Legal interpretation undermining the rights and dignity of women should only aid more violations against them," the priest said.

The Supreme Court's order is in the right perspective, particularly when violations against women and children are increasing, he said.

Federal government records show that 240,000 cases were pending in courts linked to rape and other sexual violations against children as of Dec. 31, 2019.

The government has also given the go-ahead to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts to expedite the trial and disposal of pending cases against children.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Banned Pakistani film enters Oscars race
Banned Pakistani film enters Oscars race
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
Jan 31, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
Christians don't form cliques, pope says in Mission Sunday message
Jan 30, 2021
Pope says money at root of opposition to marriage annulment reform
Jan 30, 2021
US Archbishop criticizes Biden, hopes for change from courts
Jan 30, 2021
Poland must support mothers of disabled, bishop says after abortion ban
Jan 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?
Jan 27, 2021
Unusual Japanese weddings may show new way for Church
Jan 26, 2021
An urgent appeal for peace and reconciliation in Myanmar
Jan 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A charade of unity
Jan 25, 2021

Features

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Jan 30, 2021
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Jan 30, 2021
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
Jan 29, 2021
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Jan 29, 2021
Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor
Jan 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
With authority Jesus teaches and liberates

With authority, Jesus teaches and liberates
Masks save lives

Masks save lives
A dangerous confusion

A dangerous confusion
An open door

An open door?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins
May John Bosco’s vision of education spread

May John Bosco’s vision of education spread
St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.