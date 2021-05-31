X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

India

Catholics welcome Indian court suspending discriminatory order

Kerala High Court rules that a state government order over scholarship funds was unfair to Christians and favored Muslims

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: May 31, 2021 07:06 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2021 07:07 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistan proposes 'bizarre' bill on compulsory marriage

May 28, 2021
2

Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians

May 31, 2021
3

Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19

May 31, 2021
4

Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India

May 28, 2021
5

Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer

May 29, 2021
6

Another church attacked in conflict-torn eastern Myanmar

May 28, 2021
7

Jailed Indian Jesuit moved to hospital after health worsens

May 28, 2021
8

Four Catholics die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 28, 2021
9

Catholic media mogul jailed, bankers threatened in Hong Kong

May 28, 2021
10

Brunei has Covid under control as much of SE Asia falters

May 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholics welcome Indian court suspending discriminatory order

Kerala High Court suspended a 2015 government order after finding it favored Muslims. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Catholics in India’s Kerala state have welcomed a court order that struck down a state government order that they claimed was unfair to Christians in distributing scholarship funds for students.

The top court in the southern state on May 28 suspended a 2015 government order after finding it favored Muslims in the distribution of merit-cum-means scholarships meant for religious minority communities.

“We are very happy about the order, which recognized our stand,” said Father Jacob Palackapilly, deputy secretary general of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) that has been campaigning against the order.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We want the government to do justice to everyone equally and allocate the funds according to the ratio of population,” he told UCA News on May 29.

The state order allocated 80 percent of scholarship funds to Muslims while only 20 percent was allocated to Christians and other minorities such as Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs.

Church leaders quoted the state census to argue that the order violated proportional distribution of funding as Christians form 39 percent of the minority population in the state while Muslims constitute 60 percent.

The government order was totally discriminatory and it deprived many deserving Christians from the benefits of the scholarship scheme

The High Court in its order said the government providing the scholarship at an 80:20 ratio was “legally unsustainable.”

“The government order was totally discriminatory and it deprived many deserving Christians from the benefits of the scholarship scheme,” said Father Palackapilly.

Of the 33 million people in Kerala, 18.38 percent are Christians, while Muslims form 26.56 percent. The majority Hindus form 54 percent.

In terms of numbers, Christians (6 million) and Muslims (9.7 million) together form 15.7 million or 99.7 percent of religious minorities in the state.

Related News

The government also limited the scholarship benefits to only Latin-rite Catholics and Christians converted from lower castes, who were perceived to be financially backward, which some church officials said resulted in “dividing the Christian community itself.”

The largest Christian group in Kerala are Catholics comprised of three rites — Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara and Latin. Other major groups are Othodox, Jacobites and Protestant Christians.

The court order came in response to public interest litigation moved by Justine Pallivathukkal, a Catholic in Palakkad district of Kerala.

Earlier, Catholic bishops had appealed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to end the discrimination against Christians in the distribution of scholarships. However, no action was taken.

The Muslim community, however, wants the state government to appeal against the High Court order in the Supreme Court, the top court in the country.

Also Read

Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
Prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk dies of Covid-19
Prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk dies of Covid-19
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate centenary of migration and faith
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate centenary of migration and faith
Millions of Indians pushed into poverty
Millions of Indians pushed into poverty
Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season
Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Malian bishops condemn coup, seek return of democracy
May 31, 2021
Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
May 31, 2021
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
May 31, 2021
No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
May 31, 2021
Former priest and activist shot dead in Philippines
May 31, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
An interfaith prayer for Myanmar in Italy
May 31, 2021
Letter from Rome: Vatican Media's identity crisis
May 30, 2021
Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021

Features

No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
May 31, 2021
Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians
May 31, 2021
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanons Christian leaders

Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanon's Christian leaders
Farleft groups violently attack Church procession in Paris

Far-left groups violently attack Church procession in Paris
Pope Francis or John XXIV

"Pope Francis or John XXIV?"
Pope orders Vatican inquiry into the Archdiocese of Cologne

Pope orders Vatican inquiry into the Archdiocese of Cologne
No hiding place for civilians in Myanmars Catholic stronghold

No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Mon 31 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Mon 31 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr
Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him

Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him
May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith

May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith
St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day

St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.