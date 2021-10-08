Catholics under attack in China

At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Balochistan province of Pakistan on Thursday. Many of the victims died when roofs and walls collapsed.

Rescuers have struggled to reach coal miners reportedly trapped underground. A power cut following the earthquake forced health workers to treat the injured using flashlights. The remote mountainous Harnai district is among the worst-affected areas where a lack of paved roads, electricity and mobile phone coverage hampered rescue efforts.

Government officials said a woman and six children were among the dead and feared the death toll may rise. Pakistan is vulnerable to earthquakes as the country straddles the boundary where Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. In 2015, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake killed about 400 people in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A deadly quake in 2005 killed 73,000 people and left 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

The Philippines’ presidential election next year is poised to become a battleground with high-profile candidates signing up to run for presidency.

This week Ferdinand Marcos Junior, the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, announced he will run for president. Marcos Junior is an ally of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte and supports his infamous drug war and death penalty for traffickers. Dictator Macros’ iron-fisted rule from 1965 to 1986 was notorious for corruption, extravagance and brutality. A popular church-backed uprising toppled him and forced the family into exile in the US.

Former Philippine senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos (front, second left), the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, leads the inauguration of his national headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Manila, on Oct. 5. (Photo: AFP)

Meanwhile, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, an arch-rival of Duterte and staunch critic of his drug war, has also declared her candidacy for president. In 2016, Robredo defeated Marcos Junior to become vice president.

A recent poll showed Robredo could struggle in the election as she was well behind the frontrunners including first-placed Sara Duterte, the daughter of President Duterte, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso.

A Catholic priest in central Vietnam has come under verbal attacks and threats from the authorities and state-run media for criticizing the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Redemptorist Father Joseph Dinh Huu Thoai has been facing state ire since he wrote critical posts on Facebook about the government’s creation of a National Covid-19 Vaccine Fund. Quang Nam provincial television aired a news story accusing Father Thoai of “smearing and distorting the party and the state’s fight against Covid-19.”

Vietnamese Redemptorist Father Joseph Dinh Huu Thoai has come under attack from the authorities and state media for criticizing the government's handling of the pandemic. (Photo: Amen TV/YouTube)

A state-run newspaper said the priest had broken the Cyber Security Law and must be “handled” by the authorities. The priest, an outspoken advocate of human rights and religious freedom, dismissed the allegations as “slanderous.” He said the state authority closed his Facebook account without any reason.

He accused state media of enjoying impunity despite running cooked-up stories against people who criticize the government. Earlier, the authorities barred the priest from traveling to Cambodia and United States.

A global rights group and the Catholic Church have called on Bangladesh’s government and the United Nations to ensure security for Rohingya refugees and activists who fear for their lives following the assassination of a top Rohingya rights activist.

Human Rights Watch issued a statement on Wednesday claiming refugees and activists were living with the threat of violence in refugee camps.

Human Rights Watch and the Catholic Church have called for the protection of Rohingya refugees and activists in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

The group’s South Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly and a Catholic rights activist, Holy Cross Father Liton Gomes, demanded a judicial probe into the killing of 48-year-old Muhib Ullah, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights. Assailants shot him dead in Kutupalong camp on September 29.

The killing triggered global condemnation including from the United Nations and United States. Muhib Ullah had defended the rights of refugees and supported the repatriation of nearly one million refugees in Bangladesh who fled military crackdowns in Myanmar.

A deadly ethnic conflict left at least six people killed, 41 injured and forced thousands to flee their homes in Indonesia’s tribal-dominated Papua province. Clashes between members of the Kimyal and Yali tribes erupted in Yahukimo district over allegations of witchcraft on Sunday.