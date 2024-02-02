News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
India

Catholics seek welfare of ordinary people in Indian state

Catholic Congress, a lay organization, carried out a signature campaign in parishes across southern Kerala

Women police officials help a destitute woman along the street at Thiruvananthapuram in India's Kerala state on June 12, 2022.

Women police officials help a destitute woman along the street at Thiruvananthapuram in India's Kerala state on June 12, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 02, 2024 12:08 PM GMT

Updated: February 02, 2024 04:23 PM GMT

Around half a million Catholics in India’s southern Kerala state have joined a signature campaign to draw the attention of the communist government to the plight of ordinary people.

“We handed a list of demands to improve the lives of the people, signed by half a million Catholics to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Jan. 27,” said advocate Biju Parayannilam, president of the Catholic Congress.

He said they were positive after meeting the chief minister. "He was very concerned and assured to consider our demands,” Parayannilam told UCA News on Feb. 2.

The Catholic Congress is a laity organization associated with the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church. It carried out the signature campaign titled “Survival Journey” from Dec. 11 last year to Jan. 22, mostly in Catholic parishes across the state.

“Ordinary people are struggling to eke out a living and we want the government to focus its attention on their problems,” said Father Philip Kaviyil, director of the Catholic Congress’ global committee.

One of the top demands was the timely payment of social security pensions to senior citizens in the state.

The Kerala government provides Rs. 1,600 (about US$20) monthly as a pension to aged people. “The elderly people who are dependent on it are not getting it on time making their life miserable,” the priest said.

The farmers in the state are facing many problems as they do not get adequate prices to sustain agriculture. “In most cases, farmers are unable to recover even the cost of production,” Kaviyil said.

The laity organization also drew the attention of the chief minister to wild animal attacks on farmers living close to the forest areas in the state.

The state recorded 637 deaths, most of them farmers, in wild animal attacks in the past five years, as revealed by A. K. Saseendran, the minister for forests and wildlife protection, in the legislative assembly in Feb. 2023.

The minister said the forest department was taking proactive steps to minimize the loss of human life and crop damage.

But Catholic leaders said “the situation has only turned from bad to worse” since the minister’s assurance “as government agencies are more inclined to protect wild animals rather than humans.”

The government’s data lists 1,004 locations in the state as prone to wildlife attacks.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that people and their farm produce are protected from wild animals,” the Catholic leaders said.

The other key issue the Catholic Congress raised was the large-scale migration of youth from the state to other parts of the country and overseas in search of jobs.

To ensure employment within Kerala, the laity organization sought adequate minimum support prices for rubber produce and implementation of recommendations of a state-appointed body to help uplift the socially and economically backward Christians.

The commission headed by retired Justice J B Koshy submitted its report to the Kerala government in May 2023 with some 500 recommendations to end the discriminatory treatment of Christians from disadvantaged sections of society.

“We are hopeful that the government will make some positive announcement regarding our demands in the current budget session of the state assembly,” Parayannilam said.

Christians make up 18.38 percent of Kerala’s 33 million people while Muslims are 26. 56 percent and Hindus 54.73 percent.

