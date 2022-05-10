News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls

Landslide presidential victory for dictator's son Ferdinand Marcos Jr leaves many clergy disappointed

Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls

Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks to the media at his party's headquarters in Manila on May 9. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: May 10, 2022 10:03 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2022 10:25 AM GMT

Catholic clergymen and groups have expressed disappointment at the result of the Philippine presidential election by offering messages of support to Leonor “Leni” Robredo, the defeated candidate and the champion of many in the Church.

As counting came to a close in the May 9 election, frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr was heading for a landslide win.

Many church leaders had supported his main rival Robredo, a former human rights lawyer and the current vice president.

“Thank Vice President Leni. At least, just for a few months. I lived in hope. We truly do not deserve a leader like you. Unfortunately, this country is not ready for good governance,” one priest, Jesuit Father James Gascon, wrote on Facebook.

Manila Cathedral vice rector Father Kali Llamado also shared his sentiments by thanking Robredo for her decision to run in the election despite the lack of machinery and support from big political families.

“It is my honor to stand with you, Vice President Robredo, for integrity, truth and for the common good,” said Father Llamado on his Facebook account.

“Let us remain peaceful in this electoral process. Let us remain hopeful that while the election count is soon to be over, no violent incidents may happen” 

The San Lorenzo Church group called on all Filipinos to keep watch and to pray for the vice president for strength.

“Let us pray for Vice President Leni Robredo. Let us extend our support to the vice president and for those who won in the elections. May they truly be motivated to serve the nation,” they said in a statement.

“Let us remain peaceful in this electoral process. Let us remain hopeful that while the election count is soon to be over, no violent incidents may happen.” 

Running mates Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte were celebrating a landslide win over Robredo and former lawmaker Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan after 95 percent of the votes were counted. Marcos had more than 31 million votes, more than double the tally for Robredo. Duterte, daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, was on course to be vice president.

Marcos Jr, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr, thanked his supporters even though the counting was not officially finished.

“We know that the count is not yet done, is not yet over. We still need to be vigilant but I want to issue a statement of gratitude to all of those who have been with us in this long and sometimes very difficult journey for the last six months,” he said at his campaign headquarters in Manila.

“I thank my countrymen who were there and supported not just the candidates and the whole party but supported our push for a better tomorrow for our beloved Philippines.”

FEATURE: Pariah to president

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cardinal Zen among latest Hong Kong security arrests: sources Cardinal Zen among latest Hong Kong security arrests: sources
Sri Lankan priests, nuns play mediators to avert violence Sri Lankan priests, nuns play mediators to avert violence
Catholic school offers hope to Cambodian 'children of water' Catholic school offers hope to Cambodian 'children of water'
Philippine clergymen grieve over Marcos poll victory Philippine clergymen grieve over Marcos poll victory
Priest calls for release of arrested Papuan activists Priest calls for release of arrested Papuan activists
Myanmar's Christian regions spurn junta peace talks Myanmar's Christian regions spurn junta peace talks
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Young Christians from Europe meet peers in the Holy Land

Young Christians from Europe meet peers in the Holy Land

The Taizé Community has taken hundreds of young Christian adults from Europe to the Holy Land for a week-long pilgrimage "to the wellspring of hope"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.