Philippines

Catholics race to be ready to install Manila's new archbishop

Cardinal Advincula is to receive his red hat and ring from the papal envoy to the Philippines

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: May 13, 2021 08:44 AM GMT

Updated: May 13, 2021 10:10 AM GMT

A craftsman conducts repair work on the image of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary in Manila Cathedral. (Photo courtesy of Manila Cathedral)

Catholics in the Philippines have begun preparations for the installation of Cardinal Jose Advincula as the 33rd archbishop of Manila.

He will succeed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who is now head of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples at the Vatican.

Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo has confirmed that the installation ceremony will take place on the morning of June 24 at Manila Cathedral.

Cardinal Advincula will receive his ring and biretta (red hat) in his present diocese in Roxas City, Capiz province, prior to his installation.

Papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown will formally present the cardinal’s ring, which is a symbol of fidelity to the pope and to the Catholic Church. He will also give him the red hat with three peaks worn by cardinals.

Due to Covid restrictions, Cardinal Advincula did not receive the ring and hat from Pope Francis himself at a consistory held at the Vatican last November.

Cardinal Advincula’s coat of arms has also been installed on the head board of his seat at the cathedral

Capiz Archdiocese has announced that only 300 people will be allowed inside the church for the event. They will include the cardinal’s immediate family and bishops and clergy from Capiz and Manila.

Meanwhile, clergymen and churchgoers have been preparing for the cardinal’s installation in Manila.

Manila Archdiocese has posted photos online of repair work at Manila Cathedral.

Cardinal Advincula’s coat of arms has also been installed on the head board of his seat at the cathedral.

It is hoped restoration work on the cathedral’s ceiling and pillars and a 2.7-meter bronze image of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, the patron saint of Manila, will be completed in time. Decorative elements have been re-gilded at the altar with gold leaf.

Cultural displays have also been organized for the installation.

“Some of us will perform a traditional dance to welcome Cardinal Advincula. There will also be a short procession prior to entering through the cathedral doors,” Manila parishioner Consuelo Dioneda said.

Dioneda said parishioners would prepare meals to share at the installation.

“It is difficult to organize religious gatherings today because of the pandemic. But it does not mean we cannot try. We just need to follow proper protocols.”

