X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Nepal

Catholics pray as pandemic spreads fear, panic and pain in Nepal

Unprepared for a devastating second wave, the Himalayan nation's fragile healthcare system has collapsed

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: June 01, 2021 04:01 AM GMT

Updated: June 01, 2021 04:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19

May 31, 2021
2

Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians

May 31, 2021
3

Pakistan proposes 'bizarre' bill on compulsory marriage

May 28, 2021
4

Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India

May 28, 2021
5

Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer

May 29, 2021
6

Malaysia imposes total lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge

May 31, 2021
7

Another church attacked in conflict-torn eastern Myanmar

May 28, 2021
8

Catholic media mogul jailed, bankers threatened in Hong Kong

May 28, 2021
9

Four Catholics die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 28, 2021
10

Jailed Indian Jesuit moved to hospital after health worsens

May 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Catholics pray as pandemic spreads fear, panic and pain in Nepal

People ride their bicycles during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kathmandu on May 31. (Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP)

Catholics in Nepal have joined prayers, penance and fasting for the end of Covid-19 as the pandemic wreaks havoc in the Himalayan nation.

Thousands of Catholics, confined at home due to a strict lockdown, participated in a live Mass broadcast from the bishop’s house, virtual Divine Mercy and adoration, rosary recitation and Eucharistic adoration on May 31.

The day-long prayer and fasting for divine deliverance were in response to an appeal from Bishop Paul Simick, the apostolic vicar of Nepal, on May 18 when he invited Catholic priests, men and women religious and laity to pray intensely while following all necessary coronavirus precautions.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"We are well aware of the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected the entire world, including Nepal. In recent weeks, Nepal has witnessed a sudden increase in the number of new infections and deaths," Bishop Simick said in a pastoral letter.

"In these moments of fear, anguish, panic and pain caused by the rapid spread of Covid-19 infections, as Christians we turn to our Good Shepherd, who is our stronghold and refuge: as the Psalm says, 'Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life' (Psalm 23.6).”

The bishop also urged each community, parish and association to organize internal online prayer services to allow everyone to participate. 

We ask the patroness of our vicariate that, with her powerful intercession, we can free ourselves from this deadly virus

"We seek refuge under the protection of Our Mother Mary, we invoke health for the sick, we ask the patroness of our vicariate that, with her powerful intercession, we can free ourselves from this deadly virus," Bishop Simick said.

The Nepalese chapter of Couples for Christ, an international Catholic lay ecclesial movement for family life ministries, urged its members to join prayers, penance and fasting

A Catholic from capital Kathmandu told UCA News that he and his family participated in the prayer and fasting from home amid the lockdown in the city.   

Hindu-majority Nepal has only about 8,000 Catholics among its estimated population of 28 million, but the World Database of Christians estimates there are 3-5 million Protestant and evangelical Christians in the country.

Related News

The nation was hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19 in mid-April and its fragile healthcare system collapsed. Nepal had recorded 561,302 cases and 7,386 deaths as of May 31.

Hospitals have struggled to get beds and oxygen for the overwhelming number of patients. At a daily rate of 6.51 deaths per million, Nepal has the worst death scenario in South Asia.   

Health experts say the official figures are gross underestimates, warning that actual cases and deaths are several times higher. Media reports suggest Nepal has been affected by the Covid-19 catastrophe in neighboring India and is paying the price for miserable unpreparedness and a sluggish response despite the havoc just across the border.

The official figures are still devastating for Nepal. According to English daily Nepali Times, the country has the world’s second-highest bi-weekly increase in deaths at 291 percent and the highest national test positivity rate of 40 percent.

The government of Prime Minister K.P. Oli has been blamed for worsening the crisis by prioritizing politics over the pandemic

Nepal conducts only 713 tests per million people, contact tracing is virtually non-existent, less than 2 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and mask wearing is at less than 65 percent, it added.

The government of Prime Minister K.P. Oli has been blamed for worsening the crisis by prioritizing politics over the pandemic. Nepal’s bicameral parliament has been dissolved twice by Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari in just two months. New elections have been announced for November.

Oli’s ruling Nepal Communist Party has struggled to hold onto power amid strong pressure from opposition parties to unseat his government that came to power in 2018.

Authorities have enforced lockdowns in various parts of the country since April 29 to curb new infections. In Kathmandu Valley, the worst-hit region close to the border with Uttar Pradesh state of India, the lockdown has been extended to June 3.  

Also Read

Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Dalit Catholics angry over bishop appointment in India
Dalit Catholics angry over bishop appointment in India
Indian dioceses struggle to help millions of cyclone victims
Indian dioceses struggle to help millions of cyclone victims
Toxic liquor causes dozens of deaths, illness in India
Toxic liquor causes dozens of deaths, illness in India
Sri Lanka faces ecological disaster from burning ship
Sri Lanka faces ecological disaster from burning ship
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

French archbishop condemns attack on Catholics
Jun 1, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021
UK Church gives clean chit to British PM's Catholic wedding
Jun 1, 2021
Dalit Catholics angry over bishop appointment in India
Jun 1, 2021
Church official optimistic for peace after US-Korea summit
Jun 1, 2021
Policeman's murder of Filipino grandmother sparks outrage
Jun 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021
Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
An interfaith prayer for Myanmar in Italy
May 31, 2021
Letter from Rome: Vatican Media's identity crisis
May 30, 2021
Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021

Features

Sri Lanka faces ecological disaster from burning ship
Jun 1, 2021
Catholics pray as pandemic spreads fear, panic and pain in Nepal
Jun 1, 2021
No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
May 31, 2021
Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians
May 31, 2021
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Hispanic theologians say US Catholics must do more to combat racism

Hispanic theologians say US Catholics must do more to combat racism
Church official optimistic for peace following USKorea summit

Church official optimistic for peace following US-Korea summit
Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanons Christian leaders

Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanon's Christian leaders
Farleft groups violently attack Church procession in Paris

Far-left groups violently attack Church procession in Paris
Pope Francis or John XXIV

"Pope Francis or John XXIV?"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 1 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 1 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr
Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him

Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him
May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith

May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith
St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day

St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.